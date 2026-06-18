France XV vs. England XV: How to watch, team news, kick-off time

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Marcus Smith will start at fullback for England. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

England kick off their summer schedule with a warm up clash with France on Friday.

The game will not be an official Test match and will be contested between two "XV" teams.

It comes before both sides kick off their Nations Championship campaigns, with England facing South Africa, Fiji and Argentina this summer, while France will play New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

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Key details:

Who: France XV vs. England XV

When: Friday, June 19 at 5.15 p.m. BST (6.15 p.m. local)

Where: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (ITA)

Assistant referees: Julien Caulier (FRA) Ludovic Carrillo (FRA)

Television Match Official: Philippe Bonhoure (FRA)

Where is France XV vs. England XV being broadcast?

The match will be broadcast live and free on RugbyPass and the RugbyPass app.

France XV vs. England XV team news:

Both coaches have selected plenty of recognisable names, even if they aren't at full strength, with younger and less experienced players getting a chance to show their talents.

France are without star scum-half Antoine Dupont and fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, who steered them to the Six Nations crown in March. Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey is also absent, but Theo Attissigbe has been included at fullback.

France: 1. Jefferson Poirot, 2. Maxime Lamothe, 3. Sipili Falatea, 4. Mickaël Guillard (captain), 5. Tom Staniforth, 6. Temo Matiu, 7. Esteban Capilla, 8. Marko Gazzotti, 9. Nolann Le Garrec, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 11. Grégoire Arfeuil, 12. Yoram Moefana, 13. Nicolas Depoortere, 14. Christian Ambadiang, 15. Théo Attissogbe.

Replacements: 16. Barnabé Massa, 17. Réda Wardi, 18. Régis Montagne, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Killian Tixeront, 21. Baptiste Jauneau, 22. Axel Despérès, 23. Fabien Brau-Boirie.

Steve Borthwick has made the decision to rest captain Maro Itoje and the skipper is set to be left out of this summer's matches in the Nations Championship.

Marcus Smith has been included at fullback while George Ford will captain the side from fly-half. While it won't be a complete Test debut if he comes on, keep an eye out for centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who can't win a full international cap with England until they face Fiji this summer, having been born in South Africa.

The likes of Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and Henry Pollock have also been left out due to the PREM final between Northampton and Exeter this weekend.

England: 1. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 2. Theo Dan, 3. George Kloska, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. George Martin, 6. Ted Hill, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Alex Dombrandt, 9. Harry Randall, 10. George Ford (captain), 11. Cadan Murley, 12. Seb Atkinson, 13. Max Ojomoh, 14. Noah Caluori, 15. Marcus Smith.

Replacements: 16. Jamie Blamire, 17. Beno Obano, 18. Vilikesa Sela, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Jack Kenningham, 21. Raffi Quirke, 22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23. Adam Radwan.