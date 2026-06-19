Wallabies' Nations Championship squad: Tahs brawler Amatosero wins maiden callup

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Waratahs brawler Miles Amatosero and rising Brumbies lock Lachlan Shaw are the big winners in Joe Schmidt's final Wallabies squad, with the Kiwi sensationally omitting in-form Reds second-rower Lukhan Salakaia-Loto just days after he was named in the official Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year.

Schmidt on Friday morning unveiled his squad for the Tests against Ireland, France and Italy next month, as he prepares to close out his two-and-a-half year tenure as Wallabies coach.

Amatosero, who was suspended for four weeks during the preseason after a training ground dust-up with teammate Angus Scott-Young, Shaw and Brumbies teammate Declan Meredith are the uncapped players in a group that has two "Giteau Law" picks in Tom Hooper and Taniela Tupou, while Angus Bell and Len Ikitau return from six-month overseas sabbaticals.

Whether Ikitau, Hooper and Tupou are available for the opening Test against Ireland in a fortnight will depend on the timing of their returns from overseas, though it is more likely Schmidt will hold them back for the second Test against France in Brisbane.

Salakaia-Loto's axing is meanwhile perplexing. While Schmidt did not select him for the British and Irish Lions series last year, Salakaia-Loto did tour Europe with the Wallabies before the lock was arguably the Reds' best Super Rugby player outside of teammate Jock Campbell.

Miles Amatosero will join the Wallabies squad for the first time after earning selection in Joe Schmidt's final Australia group Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The 29-year-old brings a physicality that is in short supply in Australian rugby, but is a player whose discipline can waiver, just as it did in a high tackle during the Reds' qualifying final loss to the Chiefs.

The Kiwi must have however like what he has seen in Amatosero, who fills a similar profile to Salakaia-Loto, while Shaw was among the Brumbies' best throughout the Super season.

Elsewhere, Meredith's maiden Wallabies callup -- as forecast by ESPN last week -- is a reward for an eye-catching season with the Brumbies where he kept Test playmaker Tane Edmed on the bench, while Kalani Thomas is the third scrum-half behind the in-form Ryan Lonergan and Tate McDermott following Jake Gordon' season-ending injury.

Campbell has meanwhile won a recall for the first time since 2022 after his sparkling season at fullback for the Reds, where he too was named among Super Rugby's Team of the Year.

His Reds teammate Hunter Paisami has been included despite concerns over a knee injury, while Brumbies back-rower Charlie Cale will be in line to play his first Test since 2024 after an impressive, albeit injury-interrupted, Super Rugby season.

WALLABIES NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP SQUAD

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lachie Shaw, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole, Tom Wright.