England make costly mistakes in non-cap international defeat against France

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England's 'XV' side were punished for their fumbles in the game, as France XV took full advantage. Franco Arland - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Benhard Janse van Rensburg's hopes of a try-scoring England debut were dashed by fumbling hands as France emerged conclusive 35-19 winners in their non-cap international in Vannes.

South African-born Janse van Rensburg was brought on amid mass changes from both sides in the 52nd minute and shortly after he was presented with a routine run-in, only for the ball to slip from his hands as the line beckoned.

The opportunity was England's last chance to start reeling in a 28-12 deficit and otherwise the Bristol centre's involvement was limited, although he joined the action in the wake of his side's most enterprising spell.

Pleasingly for head coach Steve Borthwick, Tom Curry and George Martin each banked 51 minutes ahead of their likely involvement in the Nations Championship opener against South Africa on July 4.

There was an encouraging display from prolific teenage wing Noah Caluori, who did his prospects of being named in Borthwick's tour squad no harm while Cadan Murley also made an impact on the other flank.

But overall a scratch team full of unfamiliar combinations fired only briefly with Murley, Marcus Smith and Max Ojomoh touching down in an 'A' game that served as the curtain-raiser to next month's Tests.

Murley's early strike got England off to a flying start, but in the ninth minute their defence was overstretched by the hosts' passing game with Nicolas Depoortere touching down.

Both sides were looking to capitalise on glorious conditions, with Caluori gifted some early touches under pressure and Marcus Smith enduring mixed fortunes with the boot, but France were proving deadly in possession.

Gregoire Arfeuil glided over as France's attack clicked once again, while England were struggling to make any impression on the home defence with Caluori unable to capitalise on a hanging kick by George Ford.

Attempts to get Caluori involved were frustrated as he charged into a blue wall and time and again play broke down because of England mistakes.

On the brink of half-time their backs finally connected with Caluori entering the line off scrum ball and off-loading to Smith, who finished with a flourish.

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England's momentum continued into the second half with their scrum in the ascendancy, but they were unlocked from long range when Nolann Le Garrec completed a sweeping move with blue shirts queuing up to score.

Antoine Hastoy was the next to cross and hopes of a fightback dimmed when Caluori had a try disallowed for a knock on earlier in the move.

Janse van Rensburg shook his head in frustration after butchering his chance under the posts and with cohesion ebbing due to all the changes, the next try did not arrive until the 80th minute when Fabien Brau-Boirie sealed a deserved France win. Ojomoh then touched down in overtime.