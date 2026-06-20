'Here we go again': Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's Wallabies omission doesn't stack up

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"Ah s---, here we go again."

No one said it better than Lukhan Salakaia-Loto himself, who took to social media on Friday to address yet another snubbing from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. Never one who bites his tongue, the accompanying Grand Theft Auto video at least added a comical angle.

But there is nothing comical about Salakaia-Loto's omission from the Kiwi's final Wallabies squad before he hands over to Les Kiss. It has, in fact, made a mockery of the supposed succession plan that Rugby Australia has touted since it unveiled Kiss as Schmidt's replacement early last year.

And while there was an issue in the methodology used to select the Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year, Salakaia-Loto's inclusion in it was no overly egregious error -- he did not make ESPN's own Team of the Year -- and he was a clear standout alongside Jeremy Williams among the Australian locking contingent. Salakaia-Loto should be in Australia's 37-man Nations Championship squad.

There is a belief in Australian rugby circles that there is a personality clash between Schmidt and Salakaia-Loto, chatter that emerged when the second-rower was continually overlooked by Schmidt during the British and Irish Lions series last year. But that might only be the half of it, as this latest decision confounds completely.

At a time when the Wallabies are without a true enforcer following the season-ending injury to Will Skelton, Salakaia-Loto again demonstrated during the Super Rugby season that he is more than capable of filling that exact role.

Australia were dominated completely by the Lions forwards in Brisbane last year when Skelton and back-rower Rob Valetini were both missing through injury. And a similar issue looms against the quality Irish and French packs who await in the opening two Tests of the Nations Championship.

By the end of that incredible Lions series, Salakaia-Loto had faced the tourists on three occasions and been best on ground in two of them, but in none was he wearing Wallabies gold.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto had an excellent years for the Reds but has now been left out of Joe Schmidt's final Wallabies squad Albert Perez/Getty Images

The physical advantage France and Ireland will think they have against Australia could have been offset by Salakaia-Loto's inclusion who, despite some lineout faults -- as Schmidt indicated on Friday, hinting also that the lock wasn't where he needed to be physically -- produced a series of physically dominant performances for Queensland over the past few months, and none better than his effort against the Blues at Super Round.

The 29-year-old made 11 carries to go with 17 tackles as the Reds fell agonisingly short of a vital away win on the Anzac weekend, eventually losing to a Beauden Barrett Super-Point penalty. But this was a physically bruising, aggressive and confident performance that are in short supply from Australian second-rowers.

By the end of the regular season, Salakaia-Loto had carried 99 times for 568 metres, numbers well in advance of Lachie Shaw [75 for 275] and Miles Amatosero, the two uncapped players Schmidt has selected ahead of him for July, the Reds lock playing one and two fewer games respectively.

While the Reds lineout was a shambles for much of the season, at least until the return of Salakaia-Loto's locking partner Josh Canham, Salakaia-Loto cannot alone be blamed for its woe, despite Schmidt revealing he wanted more "fast-jumping" speed from the Queensland lock. He also stole seven opponent lineouts in Super Rugby this year.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto delivered the most physically commanding performance of any Australian lock in Super Rugby this season in the Reds' three-point loss to the Blues Joe Allison/Getty Images

And although Salakaia-Loto can tread a fine line with his discipline -- he was yellow carded for a high tackle in the Reds qualifying final loss to the Chiefs -- NSW tyro Amatosero, was earlier this year suspended for a training ground brawl with teammate Angus Scott-Young, and was brought undone by some Crusaders niggle at Super Round, too.

Amatosero is undoubtedly a raw, uncompromising talent, but surely his debut could have come against either Japan or Argentina after the Nations Championship, when there is very little but development opportunities on the line? The two-Test series with each of the Brave Blossoms and Pumas appear perfect occasions for an international rookie, in fact.

But when Kiss is due to join the Wallabies in an observatory role for the Tests against France and Italy beforehand, and then assume the reins completely come August 1, it seems ridiculous that a player who has been a cornerstone of his Queensland team won't have had at least a couple of Tests under his belt by the time his club coach takes over at Test level, and who is almost certain to bring him in immediately.

And so, as the gamers will appreciate, it's little wonder Salakaia-Loto feels like he is trudging through Rollin Heights Balla country. He has every right to feel hard done by.