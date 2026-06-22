Jamie George named England captain, Maro Itoje rested for Nations Championship

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Maro Itoje has been rested for England's summer tour, with Jamie George named as captain for the Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has stood Itoje down from the opening phase of the inaugural Nations Championship after second rows Alex Coles and George Martin came through the weekend's action without any fitness issues.

It follows a year in which Itoje led the British and Irish Lions to a series victory against Australia, played in the autumn and Six Nations campaigns and mourned the death of his mother.

Jamie George looks dejected after England's historic defeat in Rome. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It would also be in recognition of the 31-year-old having completed more Test minutes than any other player in the game over the last decade.

Borthwick has placed George in charge, with the veteran Lions hooker seen as an ideal alternative given he skippered England throughout 2024 before being replaced by Itoje.

The talented centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg -- one of five uncapped players included in the squad -- looks set for his debut during the summer but will only be eligible for selection on July 8.

Noah Caluori is rewarded for his breakthrough season at Saracens in which he finished as the Gallagher Prem's leading try-scorer by also being included among five five uncapped players.

Number eight Greg Fisilau and props George Kloska and Vilikesa Sela complete the quintet of Test rookies.

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Cadan Murley impressed against France in Vannes and will push for one of the wing spots with Tom Roebuck missing out on the squad completely despite having started against the same opponents in the climax to the Six Nations in March.

Archie McParland was expected to be part of England's touring party only to be ruled by the injury he sustained in Northampton's Prem final victory over Exeter on Saturday.

Alex Mitchell replaced McParland at Allianz Stadium and proved his fitness after hamstring trouble by playing most of the game. Ben Spencer and Jack van Poortvliet complete the scrum-half contingent.

Mitchell's Saints team-mate Fin Smith will embark on the 25,000-mile trip that spans three continents as first-choice fly-half, a position he reclaimed for the final two rounds of the Six Nations.

At this stage in 2025 the 24-year-old was heading to Australia with the Lions, but it proved to be a frustrating tour with the after-effects continuing into the current season.

"I lost a bit of confidence," Smith said. "I had to really tap into that mental side of it and try to get myself up for games at times.

"I was feeling like I had to fake it a little bit, but that's the job of being the sportsman, you have the highs and the lows."

England squad:

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Greg Fisilau, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (captain), Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, George Kloska, George Martin, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Vilikesa Sela

Backs:

Seb Atkinson, Noah Caluori, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet

Information from PA contributed to this report.