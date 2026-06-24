Moana Pasifika's Super future confirmed by NZ Rugby

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Moana Pasifika will not be part of Super Rugby Pacific next year after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) rejected plans to rescue the financially-stricken franchise.

NZR ruled out the transfer of Moana Pasifika's licence to any new party, believing current bids for the club to continue weren't viable long-term.

The Samoan and Tongan governments had reportedly offered a joint bid to save the franchise, while Kanaloa Consortium, a group that includes a number of former All Blacks with Pasifika heritage, had also lodged an expression of interest.

Moana were placed into liquidation in May after owners, Pasifika Medical Association, said they could no longer fund the side after the 2026 season, which ended this month.

Liquidators said the club owed $8.2 million.

An undermanned Moana Pasifika have capped off their potential final match with a stirring victory, upsetting the finals-bound ACT Brumbies 21-19. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The governing body said there were "several interested parties" but none satisfied both the capital and business plan requirements necessary to secure the licence.

NZR chief financial officer Chris Kinraid said to run a competitive team under the Moana Pasifika licence backers needed commercial revenue of more than $A8 million, in addition to broadcast revenue.

The team also needed at least $A12 million in committed capital to support its business plan and maintain appropriate cash reserves.

Kinraid said the decision was made to provide certainty for the 2027 season, but they hadn't shut the door on Moana Pasifika returning at some point.

"We want to be clear, the door remains open beyond 2027," Kinraid said in a statement.

"We firmly believe a team can be based in the Pacific Islands and that a sustainable long-term solution can be found in the future. We remain open and willing to engage with anyone who can meet the financial and commercial requirements.

"A lot of hard work has gone into looking at all possibilities for next season. Unfortunately, the long-term financial requirements to participate in the competition could not be met."

Pasifika played their first competition clash in 2022 and were designed to represent Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands, although plans to base the club in Samoa never eventuated and they only played in Tonga once across five seasons.

Instead, they played their games in Auckland and struggled to secure commercial or public interest. Super Rugby Pacific will now be played as a 10-team competition, with four Australian teams, four from New Zealand and one from Fiji.

The competition is set to confirm the 2027 format in the coming weeks.