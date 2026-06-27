Anzac Day Bledisloe Cup clashes confirmed

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New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) have confirmed that Bledisloe Cup Tests will be played on Anzac Day in 2027, 2029 and 2031.

The Anzac Day Bledisloe Cup fixtures will be played on: Sunday 25 April 2027 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Wednesday 25 April 2029 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane and Friday 25 April 2031 - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

The Anzac Day tests will form part of a three-Test Bledisloe Cup series in 2027, 2029 and 2031. The remaining two Test matches will be played in The Rugby Championship later in the international calendar, with one played in New Zealand and one in Australia.

The Bledisloe Cup. James Foy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"We've worked with the All Blacks who see value in an early Test match in Rugby World Cup and men's Lions tour years," NZR CEO Steve Lancaster said.

"We know the team will embrace the challenge of two matches in Australia and look forward to them playing in front of the thousands of New Zealanders who now call it home, and the many we know will head across the Tasman for the match."

RA CEO Phil Waugh heralded what he believed would become a new rugby tradition

"The 123-year history of Australia and New Zealand rugby is renowned and revered across the globe and the first ever staging of an Anzac Day Bledisloe Cup Test will, we believe, create a new trans-Tasman sporting tradition that will bring our nations together and reinforce our shared values," Waugh said.

"We are grateful to our friends at New Zealand Rugby for this partnership and, along with the Queensland Government, we look forward to creating history together."

The Bledisloe Cup will remain a two-match series in 2028 and 2030 due to the Nations Championship.

Further match details and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.