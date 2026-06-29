South Africa vs. England: How to watch rugby's Nations Championship, kick-off time, live stream

Open Extended Reactions

England will play three Test matches this summer. Photo by Franco Arland - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England face perhaps the toughest possible start to their Nations Championship campaign this week, taking on the Springboks in South Africa.

Steve Borthwick's side return to action after a disappointing Six Nations campaign with pressure on the group to turn things around.

In the first of three Test matches this summer, England travel to the cauldron that is Ellis Park in Johannesburg for what will be a huge challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

- What is The Nations Championship? Explaining rugby's new competition, fixtures, format

Key details:

Who: South Africa vs. England

When: Saturday, July 4 at 5.40 p.m. BST.

Where: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Referee: James Doleman (NZR)

Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Pierre Brousset (FFR)

Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (NZR)

Where is South Africa vs. England being broadcast?

South Africa vs. England will be televised on ITV in the UK and on SuperSport in South Africa.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.