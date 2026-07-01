Super Rugby Pacific announce expanded season following Moana Pasifika exit

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Super Rugby Pacific has announced an expanded season and new finals format for the 2027 season following the exit of Moana Pasifika.

New Zealand Rugby announced they would not be renewing the license of the troubled franchise last week with the Auckland-based club struggling financially after they entered the competition in 2022.

SRP will now feature just 10 teams with the competition expanding to a 17-week regular season with a reduction of byes from two to one for each side. It will see each team play 16 regular season matches, two more than 2026.

The finals format has also seen changes. The top six teams will continue to qualify for the playoffs, however, the top two teams will receive a week off and advance directly to the semifinals. Teams ranked third and fourth will host elimination finals against the fifth and sixth ranked teams respectively with the winners progressing to the semifinal.

Super Rugby Pacific has announced an expanded season and new finals format for the 2027 season following the exit of Moana Pasifika. Grant Down / AFP via Getty Images

The season will kick-off on Friday 12 February, with the Grand Final to take place on Saturday 26 June.

The competition will take a break in April for the inaugural Anzac Day Bledisloe Cup Test set to take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Squads will be announced following Round 9.

SRP CEO Jack Mesley said the competition aimed to produce a refreshed format with a more competitive finals series.

"We're delighted to have developed a structure that pushes the limits of our competition window to deliver more games and give every fan more opportunities to see their favourite teams in action," Mesley said.

"At the same time our new-look Finals Series ensures teams will be more desperate than ever to finish in the top two to secure a week off, and the top four to host a home final, while every finals game will be a genuine do-or-die contest on the road to the championship.

"The introduction of the Anzac Bledisloe to our calendar will help ensure every match means more, with Test jerseys up for grabs from the moment we kick off in February."