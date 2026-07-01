Experience or form? Dave Rennie's new regime has chance to evolve the All Blacks

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It's the focal flashpoint of any All Blacks selection -- who starts in the coveted No. 10 jersey?

This season, starting with Dave Rennie's first Test leading the All Blacks against France in Christchurch, is no different.

Selector Sir Graham Henry, coach Dave Rennie and senior assistant coach Neil Barnes speak to media during the New Zealand All Blacks Squad Announcement. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The new Rennie era heightens intrigue as sweeping changes to the All Blacks coaching team are expected to promote fresh ideas - specifically vastly improved attack - and, potentially, a changing of the guard at No. 10.

The sugar on top of the playmaking cake stems from Ruben Love's compelling form and Richie Mo'unga's looming Test rugby return.

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Throughout his two-year tenure that ended abruptly in January, Scott Robertson largely favoured Beauden Barrett's steady hand to run the All Blacks cutter.

Barrett calmly pulled the strings from first receiver, without ever setting the world alight, but there was always a sense Robertson was waiting for Mo'unga, his former Crusaders quarterback, to return to the All Blacks this year.

Damian McKenzie produced one notable outing from No. 10 in the All Blacks victory against Ireland in Dublin in 2024, otherwise, though, he was predominately utilised from fullback or in an impact role which he performed with distinction in the match-turning cameo at Murrayfield last year.

Barrett and McKenzie remain in the All Blacks squad, for now. But Mo'unga's return - he must first play for Canterbury to be eligible for selection and will only be called up to the greatest rivalry tour to South Africa as an injury replacement - will complicate the picture for the backend of the year.

Rennie will firmly indicate how he views the All Blacks playmaking pecking order when he names his first team to play France this weekend. After leading the Hurricanes to their first title in a decade, Love's claims are difficult to ignore.

Love was largely kept on ice during Robertson's conservative All Blacks tenure. He played five Tests, making two starts at fullback against France in Hamilton and Wales in Cardiff - both of which the All Blacks won comfortably.

Richie Mo'unga last played for the All Blacks in 2023 during their Rugby World Cup Final loss against South Africa. Photo by Henry Browne - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

The complexion of Love's credentials has since drastically altered after settling at first five-eighth and delivering an impressive campaign that culminated in a man of the match performance in the Super Rugby final where he scored two tries in a 25-point haul.

That performance completely upstaged McKenzie. He endured a horror match where he struggled to comprehend how to combat the gale force Wellington wind. Between charged down kicks, restarts going dead and short, the one-sided final could not have gone worse for McKenzie and the Chiefs.

Such a stark contrast sets the scene for the Test season, particularly with Rennie pledging to select on form.

Now ensconced in All Blacks camp, McKenzie brushed off any psychological demons lingering from the Super Rugby final. Privately, though, he will be aware of Love's rising stock and clamours to hand him the All Blacks reins.

"It can [linger], it's one of those games, but you move on and surround yourself with those close to you. I was able to get home and spend time with my family. Getting back into camp it's exciting," McKenzie said this week.

Throughout Scott Robertson two-year tenure that ended in January, Beauden Barrett was largely favoured to run the All Blacks cutter. Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

"There's disappointment from a Super Rugby point of view but as a bit more maturer player now you've got to move on quickly."

McKenzie also offered an insight into the early shifts Rennie and new attack coach Mike Blair are attempting to drive from the All Blacks.

"It's more a mindset thing with a bit of optimism around our counterattack and turnover ball, making sure we're getting our eyes up the field and seeing opportunities.

"When it's on to play, we play. For me that's a great thing, I love playing that style of rugby. You've definitely got to be fit, there's nowhere to hide that's for sure. I'm excited for our game plan. It suits a lot of our guy's game styles."

Barrett starts another All Blacks campaign in a seemingly similar position to McKenzie.

The All Blacks centurion's underwhelming form for the Blues - as they finished their season with five straight defeats - sparked widespread concerns about his ability to recapture his best.

Barrett is a proven performer for the All Blacks but the 35-year-old is in the twilight of his career.

How much of his sluggish form, the lack of challenging the line in particular, can be attributed to the Blues struggles remains to be seen but he, too, will recognise the need to seize his chances to impress another new All Blacks coach before Mo'unga returns.

Love wasn't pressured with the demands Test rugby imposes as the Hurricanes breezed to the Super Rugby title with three straight playoff blowouts.

The time is now, though, to find out how he copes with reduced time and space - and whether he can summon the same confidence, expression and freedom to help unlock the All Blacks attack while delivering sound decisions under pressure.

This isn't about promoting the shiny new prospect above his station too early. Love has long been on the All Blacks radar, with former All Blacks first-five and selector Grant Fox among those to rate him highly.

But for a series of injuries that severely limited his progress Love could well have established his presence on the Test scene.

Now, though, Rennie's new regime must start evolving the All Blacks.

Barrett and McKenzie's experience and versatility retain value but Love has earned his chance to grasp control from the outset of this new All Blacks era.

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