Nations Championship Week 1: lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The long awaited Nations Championship is finally upon us with more than 12 straight hours of rugby set to kick off in Christchurch, New Zealand, culminating in the final match of the weekend in Cordoba, Argentina.

Billed as a "North vs. South" competition, the Nations Championship sees rugby's top international teams duke it out to determine which hemisphere reins supreme with the Six Nations sides (England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy) facing six southern hemisphere teams (New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Japan and Fiji) across six rounds. And it all kicks off this weekend.

Read on for all team lists, news and everything you need to know for Week 1.

Saturday, July 4

NEW ZEALAND VS. FRANCE

One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand; 7:10pm NZST, 5:10pm AEST, 9:10am UK, 10:10am SAST

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Fehi Fineanganofo.

France: Max Spring, Damian Penaud, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Yoram Moefana, Theo Attissogbe, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu, Marko Gazzotti, Oscar Jegou, Pierre Bochaton, Tom Staniforth, Hugo Auradou, Demba Bamba, Maxime Lamothe, Jefferson Poirot. Replacements: Barnabe Massa, Reda Wardi, Regis Motagne, Mickael Guillard, Killian Tixeront, Nolann Le Garrec, Antoine Hastoy, Nicolas Depoortere.

Officials: Referee: Luke Pearce; Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley; Katsuki Furuse TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen

News: With his first All Blacks line-up Dave Rennie has turned to Ruebn Love to steer the ship in their Nations Championship opener with Damian McKenzie pushed to fullback and Beauden Barrett missing the 23 altogether.

In a shuffled backline, Will Jordan will start on the left wing with Caleb Clarke on the right, while Cam Roigard completes the halves pairing at scrumhalf. Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupeae set up a scintilating centre combination.

Up front Rennie has looked to power with Ardie Savea at No. 8, Luke Jacobson at openside and Peter Lakai at blindside flanker, while Codie Taylor will play his 107th Test as hooker. Meanwhile, two uncapped players make the line-up with Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and winger Fehi Fineanganofo rewarded for their impressive seasons.

JAPAN VS. ITALY

Tokyo Chichibunomiya Stadium, Japan; 5:40pm local,8:40pm NZST, 6:40pm AEST,9:40am UK, 10:40am SAST

Japan:

Italy:

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Luc Ramos; Sam Grove-White TMO: Ian Tempest

News:

AUSTRALIA VS. IRELAND

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia; 8:10pm AEST,10:10pm NZST, 11:10am BST, 12:10am SAST

Australia: Jock Campbell, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Carter Gordon, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Lachie Shaw, Tom Hooper, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Tom Wright

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Tom O'Toole. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Beirne, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson; Andrea Piardi TMO: Matteo Liperini

News:

FIJI VS. WALES

Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; 2:10pm BST, 11:10am AEST, 1:10am NZST, 3:10pm SAST

Fiji: Salesi Rayasi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Pita-Gus Sowakula, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Tom Hoyt, Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi. Replacements: Zuroel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Peceli Yato, Simione Kurivoli, Vilimoni Botitu, Kalaveti Ravouvou

Wales: Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams, Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake, Rhys Carre. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Ben Warren, Taine Plumtree, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Ellis Mee.

Officials: Referee: Eoghan Cross; Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley; Hollie Davidson TMO: Leo Colgan

News: Louis Rees-Zammit is back in his favoured wing position for Wales' Nations Championship opener against Fiji.

After starting in all five Six Nations games at fullback, the flyer has made the move to the edge in one of six changes from the side that beat the Barbarians 33-31 last weekend.

Rees-Zammit is joined by fellow wing Josh Adams and Tomos Williams in the back division, while prop Rhys Carre, second-row Adam Beard and flanker Alex Mann come in to the pack.

Sunday, July 5

SOUTH AFRICA VS. ENGLAND

Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa; 5:10pm SAST, 4:10pm BST, 1:10am AEST, 3:10am NZST

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph Du Tpit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas Du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zander Fouche, Marco van Staden, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie

England: George Furbank, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley, Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Ollie Cheesum, Goerge Martin, Alex Coles, Joe Heyes, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Charlie Ewels, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith.

Officials: Referee: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Andrew Brace; Pierre Brousset TMO: Richard Kelly

News: Jack van Poortvliet has won the race at scrumhalf for England's Nations Championship opener with the 25-year-old edging out Alex Mitchell, who features on the bench, to partner Fin Smith at fly-half.

Having missed the entire Championship because of a torn hamstring, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is restored to the right wing with Cadan Murray on the left, whitl George Burbank completes the back three at fullback.

Borthwick's experiment of playing Tommy Freeman at outside centre continues with the Northampton flyer forging a midfield partner alongside Seb Atkinson.

In a suprise move Henry Pollock will come off the bench, with Ben Earl, Tom Curry and Ollie Cheesum completeing the back-row, while Borthwick has turned to his strongest available front row of Ellis Genge, captain Jamie George and Joe Hayes.

-- PA

ARGENTINA VS. SCOTLAND

Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina; 4:10pm local, 5:10am AEST, 7:10am NZST, 8:10pm BST, 9:10pm SAST

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, Mateo Carreras, Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin Oviedo, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera, Matias Almanno, Guido Petti, Pedro Delgado, Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas. Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wegner, Tomas Rapetti, Franco Molina, Joaquin Moro, Augustin Moyano, Matias Morni, Bautista Delguy

Scotland: Ben White, Tom Jordan, Jamie Dobie, Sione Tuipulotu, Rory Hutchinson, Kyle Steyn, Kyle Rowe, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Elliot Millar Mills, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Alex Samuel, Gregor Brown, George Horne, Fergus Burke, Darcy Graham.

Officials: Referee: Nika Amashukeli ; Assistant Referees: Paul Williams; Jordan Way TMO: Brett Cronan

News: Bristol's Tom Jordan will start at fly-half for Scotland with the New Zealand-born 27-year-old stepping in at No.10 in place of Finn Russell, who has not been included in Gregor Townsend's match-day squad as he recovers from a calf injury.

Glasgow's Kyle Rowe has been named at fullback, with Blair Kinghorn also rested following his appearance last Saturday for Toulouse in their Top 14 final win against Montpellier.

There is also a rare start in the centres for Northampton's Rory Hutchinson, who partners captain Sione Tuipulotu in the continued absence of Huw Jones (foot).

Edinburgh's South Africa-born prop Schoeman is joined in the front-row by Ewan Ashman and Elliot Millar Mills, while Glasgow's Cummings will partner Jonny Gray in the second row, with Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist rested.

-- PA