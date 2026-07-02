1316-day exile over: Jock Campbell's journey a story of perserverance

After a 1316-day absence Jock Campbell has finally been rewarded for his perseverance and his strong form for the Queensland Reds with Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt naming him at fullback for the side's opening Test of 2026.

Campbell was last spotted in Wallaby gold under Dave Rennie in the side's infamous 28-27 loss to Italy in 2022, which marked the beginning of the end of Rennie's tenure with the group. It also appeared to close the door on Campbell's four-Test career, until now.

Overlooked by Eddie Jones and previously Schmidt, the 31-year-old's impressive form with the Reds, that saw him named in the official Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year, caught the eye of the outgoing coach, earning him his first Wallabies start in almost four years.

It could prove a baptism of fire for the 31-year-old as he lines up against the world No. 3 ranked Ireland in front of a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Sydney with Ireland eyeing a sixth-straight win over Australia.

Campbell's elevation has come at the price of game-breaker Tom Wright, who recently returned from an ACL injury in April and has since struggled to return to the same form that saw him tear the Springboks apart during the side's famous Ellis Park victory last year, with the 28-year-old set to come off the bench.

Jock Campbell was superb at fullback for the Queensland Reds this season Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images

Waratahs' dynamic ball-runner Max Jorgensen had also been tipped to take the No. 15 jersey, but Schmidt has instead retained Jorgensen on the wing, partnering Dylan Pietsch with both proving themselves practiced try-scorers in gold.

Schmidt has also rolled the dice with his halves pairing in what is the beginning of the end of his time at the Wallabies.

Schmidt has turned to untested duo Carter Gordon and Ryan Lonergan in the playmaking roles with Lonergan earning his first start in the gold jersey after making his debut last year and earning six Test caps. The pair haven't played a single minute together.

Saturday's encounter is the first of Schmidt's final three Tests with the side before the unusual handover process begins with Les Kiss who will take over the reins for the Wallabies' Japan series in August through to next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Before that though, Schmidt will be looking to end his tenure on a high and believes Gordon is the man to spark the side's attacking backline, selecting the Reds playmaker over Ben Donaldson who had a turn of form for the Western Force through the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 25-year-old will become the third starting fly-half in as many Tests.

Gordon returned to rugby last year after a brief stint in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans and played just one match for the Wallabies during their disastrous end-of-year tour, starting against Italy in their second loss of the tour before suffering a quad injury.

Carter Gordon at least showed some attacking skill on an otherwise bleak night for the Wallabies Mattia Radoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He was selected to play against France in their final tour match but was a late scratching after tweaking the same injury.

While he brings dynamic ball play from first receiver, is unafraid to take on the line, and provides solid defence through the middle, his poor accuracy from the tee has seen Lonergan get the nod ahead of Tate McDermott, with the Brumbies scrumhalf's accurate boot essential in a game that will likely come down to kicking accuracy.

McDermott will instead come off the bench in a role he has played several times previously under Schmidt.

In a surprising move, Schmidt has gone against his previous unofficial selection rule, naming Len Ikitau in the centres alongside Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, despite the former only arriving in camp from England club Exeter just a week ahead of kick off. The Wallabies coach has previously avoided selecting players who hadn't been in camp for the full leadup to a Test match.

It's also resulted in Exter-based Tom Hooper and Paris-based Taniela Tupou earning their place on the bench, providing plenty of firepower late.

Meanwhile, Schmidt has looked to consistency up front, with Harry Wilson named captain and starting in the back-row alongside Fraser McReight and hard ball-runner Rob Valetini. Angus Bell will feature in the front-row, sharing loosehead propping duties with James Slipper, who recently came out of international retirement for the Nations Championship. Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams will be the locking pair, with Brumbies' Lachie Shaw earning the nod to make his debut off the bench.

Wallabies: Jock Campbell, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Carter Gordon, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Lachie Shaw, Tom Hooper, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Tom Wright

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Tom O'Toole. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Beirne, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.