Dave Rennie's All Blacks era begins with Love at fly-half, Fineanganofo to debut off bench

The new All Blacks era under Dave Rennie has officially begun with the new coach turning to Ruben Love as starting fly-half for their Nations Championship opener against France in Christchurch.

In his first line-up as head coach, Rennie has put his own taste on the side preferring Love over veterans Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett, with the latter failing to make selection altogether.

Love was the standout performer through Super Rugby Pacific, leading the Hurricanes to a drought-breaking title in a blowout victory over the Chiefs in Wellington just a fortnight ago. In doing so he also more than outperformed his All Blacks rival McKenzie.

Despite McKenzie's underwhelming finals performance, he has maintained a place in the line-up, slotting into fullback with Will Jordan sliding to the right wing with Caleb Clarke on the left.

Love is joined by Hurricanes teammates Cam Roigard at scrumhalf and Jordie Barrett at inside centre, recreating the imposing backline that sliced the SRP competition apart. Barrett is joined by Quinn Tupaea in the centres.

Ruben Love scored New Zealand's second try, while Caleb Clarke scored two in Cardiff. David Rogers/Getty Images

Rennie has looked for a strong mix of experience and youth with just two uncapped players making the line-up with Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and winger Fehi Fineanganofo rewarded for their impressive seasons. They've been named to come off the bench.

"We have selected an exciting blend of experience and youth, with a powerful bench that will add impact," Rennie said. "We know we will be facing a formidable French side with a strong set piece, kicking game and ability to keep the ball alive so we will need to be physical, accurate and alert.

"We've worked hard and connected well over the past nine days. That clarity will give us the opportunity to express ourselves."

Meanwhile, Rennie has chosen an imposing back-row with Ardie Savea at No. 8, Luke Jacobson at openside and Peter Lakai at blindside flanker. Josh Lord and Sam Darry make up the second row with former captain Scott Barrett missing through injury, while Codie Taylor will play his 107th Test as hooker.

Powerful Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua will bring late power from the bench, while Rennie has retained last year's propping combination of Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell with Numia and Tyrel Lomax to come off the bench.

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Fehi Fineanganofo.