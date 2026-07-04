Follow live: Wallabies take on Ireland in Nations Championship opener

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The Nations Championship is finally here and in the third game of the night it's the Wallabies facing off against Ireland in their first game of the 2026 season.

There's plenty on the line for the Wallabies as they begin their final three Tests under Joe Schmidt. The side enter the match on a five game losing run against the side in green, winless since 2018 and determined to turn their fortunes around.

The sides last faced each other last year during the Wallabies poor end-of-year tour that saw Australia finish the year on four straight losses, including their 46-19 hammering to Ireland at Aviva stadium, with Schmidt determined to close out his tenure with the Wallabies with a win over his previous side.

Meanwhile, the world No. 3 Ireland arrive in Australia with plenty of firepower and on an impressive run that saw them close to claiming the Six Nations title, but they are without several of their big name stars including captain Caelan Doris and fly-half Jack Crowley.

Follow all the action in our LIVE blog bellow.