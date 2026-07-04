South Africa vs. England LIVE: Nations Championship live updates as Marcus Smith starts, Henry Pollock on bench

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England will play at one of rugby's most daunting venues in Ellis Park. (Photo by David Rogers - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)

England open their Nations Championship campaign against South Africa at Ellis Park, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

It's arguably the toughest possible start for Steve Borthwick's side, taking on the world champions on their home turf.

There's been a late change for England, with fullback George Furbank ruled out with appendicitis. Marcus Smith will replace him.

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