Jac Morgan double helps Wales see off Fiji in Nations Championship opener

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Wales opened their Nations Championship campaign with a 39-24 victory over Fiji in Cardiff.

After soaking up an early Fiji bombardment, tries from Jac Morgan (2), Rhys Carre, Josh Adams, Ryan Elias and Eddie James secured a bonus point for Wales, with Dan Edwards and Sam Costelow adding nine points with the boot.

Fiji crossed three times through Pita-Gus Sowakula, Elia Canakaivata and Selestino Ravutaumada, and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula kicked nine points in what was an entertaining spectacle.

The build-up to the game had been overshadowed by a players' pay dispute which was only settled by the Welsh Rugby Union on Wednesday.

Jac Morgan scored two tries to aid Wales' win over Fiji. Photo by Harry Trump - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Fiji -- ninth in the world rankings and two places higher than Wales -- were officially the hosts at Cardiff City Stadium as World Rugby had sanctioned switching their home games in the new competition to the northern hemisphere.

Wales had won 12 of the 15 contests between the two nations, with one draw, but Fiji had claimed their first-ever victory in Cardiff at Principality Stadium in November 2024.

Fiji might have scored from the first attack only for skipper Tevita Ikanivere to spill the ball, but the Pacific Islanders were ahead after three minutes as Sowakula benefited from a breathtaking passage of play.

Wales were crying out for some structure to slow Fiji down and got some when Edwards hacked on a loose ball to establish good field position.

A forward drive over the line ended with a TMO review and player-of-the-match Morgan was awarded the try.

Ravutamada lost the ball in the act of scoring and Fiji suffered a further blow when Semi Radradra was taken off on the medical cart.

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Wales prospered instantly from a driving line-out for Morgan to claim his second try under another pile of bodies.

Prop Tim Hoyt became the second Fijian to be carried off, but Armstong-Ravula's penalty made it 10-10 at the interval.

Wales seized control with two quickfire tries after the restart, first Blair Murray setting up a move that saw Tomos Williams going close and prop Carre on the spot to add to his three tries in this year's Six Nations Championship.

Edwards landed his first successful conversion and Wales were celebrating again in bizarre fashion as Ravutamada attempted to let Joe Hawkins' kick dribble over the dead-ball line, but Adams slid in to touch the ball down and put Wales 12 points ahead.

Fiji replied through Canakaivata and Ravutamada either side of an Edwards penalty.

However, converted scores from replacement hooker Elias and centre James saw Wales home, and deny Fiji a losing bonus point, before heading to Argentina for their second Nations Championship fixture next weekend.