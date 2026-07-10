Nations Championship Week 2: lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

The Nations Championship kicked off with an almighty bang, producing six back-to-back incredible Test matches with 54 tries scored across 14 hours of rugby. And it all continues again this week with another six Tests kicking off in Wellington, New Zealand and culminating in San Juan, Argentina.

The Springboks topped the table for the southern hemisphere with their big win over England while Wales, shockingly, is leading the northern hemisphere table after defeating Fiji in Cardiff.

This weekend the Wallabies host France in Brisbane with both eyeing their first win, Fiji hosting England in England and Scotland taking on the Springboks.

Read on for all team lists, news and everything you need to know for Week 2.

Saturday, July 11

NEW ZEALAND VS. ITALY

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand; 5:10pm NZST, 3:10pm AEST, 6:10am BST, 7:10am SAST

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Darry, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Anton Segner, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Malik Faissal, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menancello, Louis Lynagh, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent, Andrea Zambonin, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Danilo Fischetti. Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhames Hasa, Giulio Marini, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, Alessandro Garbisi, Leonardo Marin.

Officials: Referee: Luc Ramos; Assistant Referees: Nic Berry; Luke Pearce TMO: Ben Whitehouse

News: Dave Rennie has rung the changes for his second outing as All Blacks head coach including naming German-born Anton Segner on the bench for his potential debut alongside Josh Moorby. In the backline Billy Proctor has been elevated into the centres while Leroy Carter will get his first start of the year replacing Caleb Clark. It comes as Fehi Fineanganofo was ruled out for his first potential start through injury. The back-row has also seen changes with Walace Sititi getting his first start of the year, alongside Tupou Vaa'i in the second row.

Italy have made three changes of their own as they look to find more attacking prowess after they scored just 10 points against Japan last week. It's seen Louis Lynagh named to start on the left wing, with Tommaso Allan at fullback, while Ross Vintcent comes in on the blindside flank in an otherwise unchanged starting 15. Gonzalo Quesada has gone for a 6/2 bench split, loading up on front end power to finish strong against a big All Blacks pack.

AUSTRALIA VS. FRANCE

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia; 5:40pm AEST, 8:40am BST, 7:40pm NZST, 9:40am SAST

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilison, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu

France: Matthieu Jalibert, Theo Attissogbe, Yoram Moefana, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu, Marko Gazzotti, Oscar Jegou, Lenni Nouchi, Emmanuael Meafou, Florian Verhaeghe, Demba Bamba, Peaota Mauvaka, Moses Alo-Emile. Replacements: Maxime Lamothe, Jefferson Poirot, Tevita Tatafu, Hugo Auradou, Tom Staniforth, Killian Tixeront, Nolann Le Garrec, Kalvin Gourgues

Officials: Referee: Karl Dickson; Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley; Katsuki Furuse TMO: Andrew Jackson

News: The Wallabies have been struck once again by injury with both of Joe Schmidt's preferred fly-halves, Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson, ruled out with calf injuries. It's resulted in the eighth No. 10 in 12 months with Declan Meredith handed his debut against an imposing France pack. It's caused a ripple effect with Jock Campbell pushed to the bench as fullback and fly-hlaf cover and the elevation of Tom Wright to fullback and Filipo Daugunu bringing firepower off the bench. Meanwhile, the injury to Tom Hooper has seen Nick Champion de Crespigny moved into the vacant bench spot.

France, meanwhile, has named a solid line-up with Fabien Galthié leaning on Top 14 finalists to get the job done in Brisbane. Mattieu Jalibert remains uncertain to play but has still been named at fullback with Romain Ntamack moving into the No. 10 in his first start in the role for France. Galthie has made seven changes in all with three Australian-born players to take on their country of birth. After debuting last week, Tom Staniforth retains his spot on the bench, while Moses Alo-Emile is set for his debut and Manny Meafou will earn his 17th cap.

JAPAN VS. IRELAND

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia; 8:10pm AEST, 11:10am BST, 10:10pm NZST, 12:10pm SAST

Japan: Takuro Matsunga, Kazuma Ueda, Dylan Riley, Yuya Hirose, Taira Main, Ryunosuke Ito, Maoto Saito, Kanji Shinmoka, Jack Cornelsen, Ben Gunter, Warner Dearns, Harry Hockings, Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takato Okabe. Replacements: Hayate Era, Sojiro Otsuka, Keijiro Tamefusa, Michael Stolberg, Michael Leitch, Tiennan Costley, Itsuki Kamimura, Sam Greene

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O'Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ciaran Frawley, Craig Casey, Sean Jansen, Nick Timoney, Jack Conan, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Thomas Clarkson, Ronan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Billy Bohan, Sam Illo, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryn Ward, Nathan Doak, Harry Byrne, Bundee Aki.

Officials: Referee: Andrea Piardi; Assistant Referees: Ben O'Keeffe; Morne Ferreira TMO: Matteo Liperini

News: Andy Farrell has made a number of changes to his side that defeated the Wallabies last week, with four debutants named across the 23. Sean Jansen is set to make his debut at No. 8 in a pack that retains just three players from last week's starters - Tom O'Toole, James Ryan and Jack Conon, who switches from No. 8 to blindside. Rookie props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, as well as back-row Bryn Ward are also in line to make their debuts off the bench. Tadhg Bierne will captain the side, while hooker Ronan Kelleher will win his 50th cap. Meanwhile it's a new look backline with Jamie Osborne moving to fullback, Robbie Hneshaw coming into partner Stuart McCloskey in centres and Jacob Stockdale moving onto the wing. Ciaran Frawley and Craig Casey form a new-look half-back partnership.

FIJI VS. ENGLAND

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England; 2:10pm BST, 11:10p;m AEST, 1:10am NZST, 3:10pm SAST

Fiji: Salesi Rayasi, Vuate Karawalevu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Josua Tuisova, Juta Wainiqolo, Caleb Muntz, Simione Kuruvoli, Levani Bota, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Peceli Yato, Isoa Nasilasila, Tevita Ratuva, Mesake Doge, Tevita Khanivere, Eroni Mawi. Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Temo Mayanavanua, Elia Canakaivata, Pita Gus Sowakula, Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

England: Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Earl, Guy Pepper, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, Alex Coles, Joe Heyes, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, George Kloska, Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Noah Caluori

Officials: Referee: Hollie Davidson; Assistant Referees: Eoghan Cross; Sam Grove-White TMO: Mike Adamson

News: Following a disappointing outing last week Fiji has recalled fly-half Caleb Muntz as they look to produce another upset win over Enlgand. Muntz was the mastermind behind their shock victory over England at Twickenham in 2023, and is one of several changes. The backline remains relatively unchanged with just Vuate Karawalevu coming in for Selestino Ravutaumada, but the forward pack has seen mass movement with Eroni Mawi, captain Tevita Ikanivere and Isoa Nasilasila the only three members to retain their place in the starting XV.

Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, has kept the faith in his starting XV, making just two changes to his side who went down to the SPringboks, while he's also named three debutants on the bench. Injury to Cadan Murley has seen Tommy Freeman shift from outside centre to his more familiar role on the wing, with Henry Slade joining the midfield, while Guy Pepper will start at openside flanker, swapping roles with Tom Curry, who will join from the bench. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Noah Caluori and George Kloska are all poised to make their debuts. England are searching for the first win in six Tests and just their second of the year.

Sunday, July 12

SOUTH AFRICA VS. SCOTLAND

Loftus Versfield, Pretoria, South Africa; 5:40pm SAST, 4:40pm BST, 1:40am AEST, 3:40am NZST

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers, Ruan Nortje, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Boan Venter Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Vincent Tshituka, Elrigh Louw, Grant Williams, Quan Horn

Scotland: Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Rory Hutchinson, Sione Tuipulotu, Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Samuel, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall.

Officials: Referee: Pierre Brousset; Assistant Referees: James Doleman; Andrew Brace TMO: Richard Kelly

News: Hunting their first-ever win in South Africa, Gregor Townsend has turned to talismanic leader Finn Russell to start in one of three changes to their starting side. Russell was absent against Argentina with a calf injury, but has returned to take on the World No.1 nation. He replaces Tom Jordan, who drops to the bench, in the only change to the backline, while Zander Fagerson replaces tighthead Elliot Millar Mills, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the series, and Gregor Brown replaces Jonny Gray in the second row.

Meanwhile, Rassie Erasmus has made mass changes to the side that hammered England last week, making 10 alterations to his starting XV. Only Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortje have retianed their roles with Canon Moodie elevated from the bench, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon and Grant Williams are among those retained in the matchday 23. It's seen Aphelele Fassi move into fullback alongside wings Edwill van der Merwe and Moodie, while up front Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw make up an entirely new front row. Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Nortje, while De Villiers joins Du Toit and Evan Roos in the back row.

ARGENTINA VS. WALES

Estadio Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina; 4:10pm local, 8:10pm BST, 5:10am AEST, 7:10am NZST, 9:10pm SAST

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Mateo Carreras, Tomas Bathrobe, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin Oviedo, Mark Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti, Tomas Rapetti, Julian Montoya, Boris Wegner. Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Coria Marchatti, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera, Simon Benitez Cruz, Matias Moroni, Ignacio Mendy.

Wales: Blair Murray, Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, James Botham, Ben Carter, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake, Rhys Carre. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Ben Warren, Teddy Williams, Kane James, Kieran Hardy, Max Llewellyn, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Officials: Referee: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner; Nika Amashukeli TMO: Eric Gauzins

News: The benching of Louis Rees-Zammit headlines the three changes made to the Wales line-up as they look for their second win of the Nations Champsionship.