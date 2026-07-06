Wallabies halves Gordon, Lonergan expected to be fit for clash against France

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Wallabies halves Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon are expected to be fit for the side's second Nations Championship clash against France on Saturday night in Brisbane in a major boost for the group.

Joe Schmidt's new halves pairing was impressive in their first start together before they both left the field through separate incidents. Lonergan in the first half after he took a knock to the throat after 33 minutes, before Gordon left the field with what Schmidt labelled cramping in the 57th minute.

They were the latest halves pairing under Schmidt with Gordon the third different starting fly-half in as many Tests, while it was Lonergan's first start in the gold jersey. It was also the first time the pair had ever played together. But there were no signs of rust or lack of cohesion between the two with the pair leading the side to a lead ahead of the break.

Lonergan's injury was poor timing for the group with the scrumhalf connecting with Max Jorgensen for a crucial try in the 33rd minute which pushed the Wallabies ahead by 12 minutes before the side switched off on the siren, opening the door for Ireland to score and claw the deficit back to just five points.

Meanwhile, Schmidt will be hoping there is nothing more to Gordon's cramping following the No. 10's horror 18 months on the injury front. Gordon suffered a serious spinal fluid leak during his time with NRL club the Gold Coast Titans, before he suffered a quad tear, broken nose, and a crack in his wrist in his return to rugby during last year's end of year tour. He also missed three weeks for the Queensland Reds during Super Rugby Pacific due to a knee concern.

Australia's Carter Gordon (C) is tackled by Ireland's Joe McCarthy Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images

"I think we get a medical update tonight [Monday]," Wallabies assistant coach Tom Donnelly said.

"I think Ryan's good, I'm not sure about Carter - I think he had scans today, and we get an update later tonight around another couple of players as well who have come through with a couple of bangs.

"I thought we started really well [with Gordon and Lonergan as the combination], I think we made a few mistakes at the backend of the game - particularly those five minutes before halftime where we made a linebreak and didn't capitalise and sort of fell off the pace a little bit."

Lonergan took major steps in cementing the No. 9 jersey into the future with the 28-year-old running for 39 metres and making 36 passes. He was quick around the ruck and often put his backline into space. Gordon, meanwhile, made few errors as he found space with his kicking game and was unafraid to take on the line making a key break midfield in the first half.

Wallabies and Reds teammate Jock Campbell also praised Gordon.

"I train with him a lot, so I know the ability he had. I've known him since he was 18 when he came into the Reds," Campbell said.

"He's developed a lot as a player, and he's very skillful, so it's good him getting out there and showing what he can do."

Despite the heartbreaking 33-31 loss in Sydney the Wallabies showed plenty of improvement, especially around the lineout, with belief they will be able to compete with France.

Following their horror end of year northern tour where their set-piece fell to pieces and they finished their year with four straight losses, their lineout took significant strides forward on Saturday night, with the group winning 92% of their 12 throws, while they picked off four against the throw, with Josh Canham and Jeremy Williams disrupting Ireland's set-piece. However, Donnelly has warned the side must continue the work in preparing for the Six Nations champions.

"I think it was a really good start for us, but it's only one Test match - one sunny day doesn't make a summer. We just go back, start again this week, and make sure we build our week around our fundamentals align up really well, which should hopefully set us up to perform well," he said.

"They [France] have got some great big men, but they've also got some extremely good jumpers - and fast jumpers - and their hookers are very accurate, so we're well aware of the threat that's coming this week around the lineout."