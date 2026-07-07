Fiji vs. England: How to watch rugby's Nations Championship, kick-off time, live stream

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England face Fiji in Liverpool on Saturday. (Photo by Johan Rynners - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England return home this week following their defeat in South Africa to take on Fiji in Liverpool.

While the match will be played home turf, it is technically an away fixture for England at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Regardless, Steve Borthwick's side will look to bounce back after a 45-21 defeat to the Springboks in their opening Nations Championship fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

- What is The Nations Championship? Explaining rugby's new competition, fixtures, format

- South Africa 45-21 England: Springboks blitz puts more pressure on Steve Borthwick

Key details:

Who: Fiji vs. England

When: Saturday, July 11 at 2.10 p.m. BST.

Where: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SARU).

Assistant referees: Eoghan Cross (IRFU), Sam Grove-White (SRU).

Television Match Official: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Where is Fiji vs. England being broadcast?

Fiji vs. England will be televised on ITV in the UK.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.