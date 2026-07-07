Wallabies boosted by massive Hooper signing

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Australian rugby has earned a massive boost with the confirmation Wallabies back-rower Tom Hooper will return to Australia from 2029.

The flanker, who currently plies his trade in England's Premiership with Exeter, put pen to paper securing his long-term future with Australian rugby, signing with the Queensland Reds for the 2029 Super Rugby Pacific season on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old has played 23 Tests for the Wallabies, recently returning to the program off the bench in the side's heartbreaking 33-31 loss to Ireland in Sydney on Saturday night.

Tom Hooper of the Wallabies looks to pass. James Worsfold/Getty Images

Hooper featured strongly through the Wallabies 2025 campaign, including a Player of the Match performance in the third Test of the British and Irish Lions series, and he was recently named in the Premiership Team of the Season after helping Exeter to the final. He will see out the remaining two years on his contract with Exeter.

"I'm really happy to have my long-term future secured with a move back to Australia in the not-too-distant future," Hooper said in a statement.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time in Exeter and am focused on continuing to improve my game there before returning to Australia and linking up with Queensland.

"In the short-term, my priority is to continue working hard with the Wallabies where I'm incredibly hungry to contribute on and off the field as we continue to build our game as a group."

While the group has been boosted by his signature in the long-term, he will be absent for the remainder of the Nations Championship after he injured his shoulder late into the side's loss on Saturday night.

Hooper was big in his few minutes on the pitch, immediately making his presence felt with hammering hits and strong ball carries. His absence is a massive blow ahead of the side's second Nations Championship clash against France in Brisbane on Saturday.