Rookie to debut amid Wallabies injury crisis

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The Wallabies have been dealt another major injury blow with second choice fly-half Ben Donaldson expected to be ruled out for Saturday's Test against France, according to reports.

Australia confirmed starting No. 10 Carter Gordon had been scrubbed for the remainder of the Nations Championship through a calf injury on Tuesday - alongside back-rower Tom Hooper - but the group has been hit once more with Donaldson reportedly struck with his own calf injury with the 27-year-old racing the clock to be fit for clash.

If Donaldson is ruled out, Joe Schmidt is expected to turn to rookie fly-half Declan Meredith to make his Wallabies debut in the No. 10 jersey.

It would round out an incredible year for the 27-year-old who had previously contemplated giving up on his rugby dream only for his family to convince him to stay the course, resulting in Meredith debuting with the Brumbies in 2023 and playing a breakout season for the side through this year's Super Rugby Pacific season.

The move would cause a reshuffle in the backline with Jock Campbell expected to be benched, despite a strong return to the Wallabies side after 1316-day absence, with Tom Wright to slot in at fullback in his first start for Australia since an ACL injury against the Springboks last year.

Campbell will bring coverage to both fullback and No. 10 where he has played for the Reds on several occasions, but has never started, leaving Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, who was recently called into the squad as injury cover, out of the line-up. Meanwhile, Tom Lynagh remains absent through injury.

Declan Meredith trains during a Wallabies training session Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

So far, depsite the loss of both preferred five-eigths, Schmdit has not been tempted to call up Tane Edmed despite the 25-year-old playing 10 Tests last year, starting in four.

Meredith will be thrown into the furnace taking on the Six Nations champions in front of 50,000 at Suncorp Stadium, but will be supported by several Brumbies teammates including Ryan Lonergan, Len Ikitau and Wright in the backline.

Lonergan is expected to be declared fully fit and available after he was taken from the field ahead of halftime against Ireland following a blow to his throat. Lonergan walked from the pitch five minutes before the break and did not return.

The injury crisis is a bitter blow for Schmidt and has brought the side's training loads back into focus as he prepares for his penultimate Test for the Wallabies before he hands the reins over to Les Kiss for the upcoming Japan series.

Schmidt's Wallabies currently sit on a five game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine Tests. Another loss on Saturday would see Schmidt's coaching record fall below 39% to sit alongside ousted coach Dave Rennie.