Noah Caluori in line for debut as Henry Slade returns to England XV against Fiji

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Noah Caluori is set to make his England debut. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Young Saracens wing Noah Caluori is one of three uncapped players named in the squad to take on Fiji in Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Henry Slade is also back in the starting XV for what looks to be a must-win game for England as they look to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat.

The Exeter centre did not feature during the Six Nations.

Caluori is set for a first cap having burst onto the scene with 20 tries for Saracens in PREM and Champions Cup action this season, including five on his first league start vs. Sale Sharks.

The 19-year-old has been named on the bench by Steve Borthwick ahead of this weekend's clash.

Bristol pair George Kloska and Benhard Janse van Rensburg are also set to earn their first caps having been selected among the replacements.

In the starting XV, Borthwick has brought two new faces into the group that struggled to defeat against South Africa last weekend in Ellis Park.

Slade coming in at 13 means Tommy Freeman returns to his usual position on the wing.

Cadan Murley -- as expected after he picked up a shoulder injury -- misses out. The other new man in the starting line-up is Guy Pepper, the Bath back-row replacing Tom Curry in the seven shirt.

The other change to the squad is on the bench where Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour replaces Beno Obano as the replacement loosehead prop.

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Luke Cowan-Dickie, Henry Pollock and Alex Mitchell are once again among the replacements.

The game is being played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, home of Premier League side Everton, and will kick-off at 2.10pm.

"We've had a really positive week of preparation, and the players have worked hard in training," Borthwick said of his team announcement.

"We know Fiji will provide a tough challenge. They are a dangerous side who will demand the very best from us.

"It's fantastic to be playing at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which is an outstanding venue. There is a real passion for rugby across the north of England, and we're looking forward to experiencing a brilliant atmosphere in Liverpool."

England team: M Smith (Harlequins); T Freeman (Northampton Saints), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs); Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Jack van Portvliet (Leicester Tigers); Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens, captain), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers); Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), George Martin (Saracens); Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Guy Pepper (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), George Kloska (Bristol Bears), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bear), Noah Caluori (Saracens).