Follow live: Wallabies turn to debutant in huge France clash

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It's been a far from perfect build up for the Wallabies ahead of their second Nations Championship clash against France in Brisbane with both the preferred starting and back-up fly-halves ruled out through calf injuries.

Last week's starting No. 10 Carter Gordon left the pitch early in the side's loss to Ireland last week, while Ben Donaldson was ruled out on Tuesday after he pulled up lame from the encounter. It's seen 27-year-old Declan Meredith handed his debut and the keys to a potent backline.

Meanwhile, France have escaped their own injury issues with Matthieu Jalibert named to start at fullback but sitting under his own injury cloud. It's seen Romain Ntmack named for his first Test this year as he slots in at No.10.

Both sides went down in tight-fashion last week with the Wallabies failing to convert a late penalty to steal the win over Ireland, while France couldn't finish a huge comeback in the final minutes against the All Blacks, going down by two points.

In the battle of northern vs. southern hemispheres there's sure to be fireworks as when it all kicks off in Brisbane.

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