Fiji vs. England LIVE: Nations Championship updates as Steve Borthwick eyes first win in six Tests - July 11

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England will look to kick-start their Nations Championship campaign against Fiji and you can follow live with ESPN.

Steve Borthwick's side will play what is technically listed as an away fixture against Fiji, albeit the match is at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

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England are coming off a big 45-21 defeat to South Africa last week, while Fiji were beaten by Wales in Cardiff.

Young Saracens wing Noah Caluori is one of three uncapped players named in the squad to take on Fiji.

Henry Slade is also back in the starting XV for what looks to be a must-win game for England as they look to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat.

The Exeter centre did not feature during the Six Nations.

Caluori is set for a first cap having burst onto the scene with 20 tries for Saracens in PREM and Champions Cup action this season, including five on his first league start vs. Sale Sharks.