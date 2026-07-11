Battling Scotland fall short as South Africa hold on for victory in Pretoria

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Scotland produced another big performance against top-tier opposition but their wait for a first-ever win in South Africa continues after they went down 42-28 to the double world champions in a thrilling Nations Championship showdown in Pretoria.

Having seen off England, France and Argentina in impressive fashion already this year, Gregor Townsend's resurgent side made the Springboks fight to the end for their victory.

After roaring back from 14-0 down to level things up at half-time, the Scots were ultimately left to rue their inability to score while Ben-Jason Dixon was in the sin-bin early in the second half.

The Boks looked to have broken the visitors' resolve when they ran in three tries in the space of 10 minutes either side of the hour mark.

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But Scotland hit back again through Josh Bayliss and Ben White to close to within a converted try of their hosts, who eventually made sure of a hard-fought victory with a late breakaway try from Jesse Kriel.