Wales comfortably beaten by Argentina in Nations Championship

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Wales failed to build on a strong start as Argentina ran out comfortable 35-21 winners in their Nations Championship encounter in San Juan on Saturday.

An early try from Dewi Lake gave Steve Tandy's side an early lead but the Pumas quickly responded with the first two of their five tries.

Rhys Carre pulled the Welsh back level but three more tries in a 13-minute spell either side of half-time gave the hosts a commanding lead before Ben Warren's consolation.

Sam Costelow converted all three of Wales' tries but Argentina, for whom Joaquin Oviedo starred with two touchdowns, deserved their victory as they bounced back impressively from defeat to Scotland.

They controlled the game for long periods with further scores for Justo Piccardo, Marcos Kremer and Santiago Carreras while 10 points came via the boot of Tomas Albornoz.

Wales, buoyed by last week's win over Fiji, made a superb start as Lake drove over in the fourth minute but his effort was quickly cancelled out as Oviedo finished off an Argentina break two minutes later.

The Pumas took the lead for the first time through Piccardo but his effort owed much to the brilliance of Bautista Delguy, who caught a high ball and offloaded in one motion.

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Wales thought they had replied when Jac Morgan forced his way over amid a crowd of bodies but his effort was ruled out after a long review for a ruck infringement.

It mattered little as the visitors scored from their next possession with Carre crashing over from close range to level the scores.

Argentina turned up the heat with two more tries to lead 28-14 at half-time.

Kremer drove over before Carreras finished off a more flowing attack after a sustained spell of pressure.

The hosts took a firm grip on proceedings after the restart as Piccardo sent the supporting number eight Oviedo over for his second of the contest.

Wales refused to give up and gave themselves a glimmer of hope as prop Warren found space to touch down but Argentina comfortably saw out the closing stages.