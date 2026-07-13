Argentina vs. England: How to watch rugby's Nations Championship, kick-off time, live stream

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Henry Pollock scored a hat trick against Fiji. (Photo by Alex Livesey - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

In what will be the second instalment of Argentina vs. England for the week, Los Pumas host Steve Borthwick's side in their third Nations Championship match.

Argentina bounced back from an opening 38-47 defeat to Scotland to beat Wales 35-21 in the second round, while England also earned their first win last week, thrashing Fiji 73-8 in Liverpool.

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Here is everything you need to know about this week's match.

Key details:

Who: Argentina vs. England

When: Saturday, July 18 at 8.10 p.m. BST (4.10 p.m. local time).

Where: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero.

Referee: Angus Gardner (RA).

Assistant referees: Nika Amashukeli (GRU), Paul Williams (NZR).

Television Match Official: Brett Cronan (RA).

Where is Argentina vs. England being broadcast?

Argentina vs. England will be televised on ITV and ITVX in the UK.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.