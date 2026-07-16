Nations Championship Week 3: lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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And just like that we enter the final weekend of the July Nations Championship fixtures! Already South Africa have staked their claim as the southern hemisphere side to beat, while France and Ireland are looking fierce for the northern hemisphere.

This week Ireland travel to Auckland where they'll attempt to end the All Blacks' unbeaten run at Eden Park, while Italy and Australia face-off in Perth as they both seek their first wins, before Steve Borthwick's England will be put to the Test against the Pumas.

Read on for all team lists, news and everything you need to know for Week 3.

Saturday, July 18

NEW ZEALAND VS. IRELAND

Eden Park, Auckland; 7:10pm NZST, 5:10pm AEST, 8:10am BST, 9:10am SAST

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O'Brien, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Tom O'Toole. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Bundee Aki.

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Luc Ramos; Damon Murphy TMO: Ben Whitehouse

News: In the final week of the July Nations Championship clashes, the All Blacks put their 32-year Eden Park record on the line against Ireland, and Dave Rennie has shown full faith in his young fly-half Ruben Love to get the job done. Yet again Beauden Barrett has missed the 23 with Rennie instead looking to Love, to get the job done with Damian McKenzie at fullback. Meanwhile, Josh Moorby has been elevated from the bench to start ahead of Caleb Clarke, while Tupou Vaa'i moves to the back-row and Patrick Tuipulotu has earned his first start.

Andy Farrell has made nine changes of his own, naming one of his strongest sides. Rob Boloucoune returns after missing their opening wins, while Garry Ringrose,Sam Prendergast, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong bolster the group, returning to the starting XV.

JAPAN VS. FRANCE

Tokyo National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan; 5:40pm local, 10:10am UK, 6:40pm AEST, 8:10pm NZST, 11:10am SAST

Japan: Takuro Matsunaga, Kazuma Ueda, Dylan Riley, Samisoni Tua, Kippei Ishida, Ryunosuke Ito, Naota Saito, Jack Cornelsen, Ben Gunter, Esei Haangana, Warner Dearns, Harry Hockings, Keijiro Tamefusa, Hayate Era, Sojiro Otsuka. Replacements: K. Sato, T. Okabe, I. Sword, Michael Stolberg, Michael Lietch, Tiennan Costley, T. Main, S. Uenobo.

France: Matthieu Jalibert, Théo Attissogbe, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Yoram Moefana, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu, Alexandre Roumat, Marko Gazzotti, Lenni Nouchi, Emmanuel Meafou, Florian Verhaeghe, Regis Montagne, Maxime Lamothe, Jefferson Poirot. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Hugo Auradou, Tom Staniforth, Killian Tixeront, Paul Graou, Kalvin Gourgues.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Andrea Piardi; Luke Pearce TMO: Glenn Newman

News: Les Bleus coach Fabien Galthie has made one big change to his starting XV, replacing his whol front-row, with Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe and Regis Montagne all starting. The only other change will see Alexandre Roumat start at No.8, with Marko Gazzotti shifting to the flank, and Oscar Jegou dropping out of the squad. Meanwhile, scrumhalf Paul Graou is set to make his debut coming off the bench.

AUSTRALIA VS. ITALY

HBF Park, Perth; 6:10pm local, 8:10pm AEST, 11:10am BST, 10:10pm NZST, 12:10am SAST

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Allan Allaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell. Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Miles Amatosero, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.

Italy: Lorenzo Pani, Louis Lynagh, Nacho Brex, Paolo Odogwu, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Garbisi, Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro, Riccardo Favretto, Federico Ruzza, Giulio Marini, Marco Riccioni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Muhamed Hasa. Replacements: Pablo Dimcheff, Danilo Fischetti, Ion Neculai, Andrea Zambonin, Alessandro Ortombina, Alessandro Fusco, Giacomo Da Re, Leonardo Marin.

Officials: Referee: Christophe Ridley; Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson; Morne Ferreira TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen

News: Joe Schmidt has taken a gamble in his final Test as Wallabies coach, retaining Declan Meredith at fly-half and benching Fraser McReight to give Perth-native Carlo Tizzano his first minutes in the gold jersey for the year. Meredith has retained the No. 10 jersey, despite the return of Ben Donaldson, who has been named on the bench, while fitness concerns for McReight has seen the flanker moved to the bench with Tizzano coming in. Harry Potter has also been handed his first start, replacing the injured Dylan Pietsch, while Billy Pollard, Zane Nonggorr and Miles Amatosero have all been added to the bench in a reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Italy have made nine changes of their own with Tommaso Menoncello out of the 23 altogether, while Tommaso Allan and Lorenzo Cannone are absent through injury, and Niccolo Cannone misses out through suspension. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada will also miss the match after he was suspended by World Rugby.

FIJI VS. SCOTLAND

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Scotland; 2:10pm BST, 11:10pm AEST, 1:10am NZST, 3:10pm SAST

Fiji: Isaiah Armstrong Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Virimi Vakatawa, Josua Tuisova, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Pita Gus Sowakula, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Dodge, Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi. Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Sam Wye, Isikeli Rabitu, Salesi Rayasi.

Scotland: Tom Jordan, Darcy Graham, Ollie Smith, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe, Fergus Burke, George Horne, Gregor Brown, Freddy Douglas, Josh Bayliss, Max Williamson, Jonny Gray, D'arcy Rae, Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland. Replacements: Seb Stephen, Pierre Schoeman, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Magnus Bradbury, Liam McConnell, Jamie Dobie, Sione Tuipulotu

Officials: Referee: Matthew Carley; Assistant Referees: Eoghan Cross; Anthony Woodthorpe TMO: Tual Trainini

News: Scotland have rung the changes with Gregor Townsend making 14 changes and one positional switch with Gregor Brown the only player to retain his place in the starting XV. Brown has slid from the second-row to No. 8 for his first Test in that position, while he's joined by a new-look back-row with Josh Bayliss and 21-year-old Freddy Douglas rounding out the trio. Stafford McDowall starts at inside centre, alongside Ollie Smith, while Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, make their first starts of the series. Fergus Burke will start at fly-half alongside George Horne at scrumhalf. Gregor Hiddleston has been handed his first international start at hooker, while Jonny Gray returns to the front-row alongside Max Williamson.

Sunday, July 19

SOUTH AFRICA VS. WALES

Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban; 5:40pm SAST, 4:40pm BST, 1:40am AEST, 3:40am NZST

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi; Jaco Williams, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Vusi Moyo, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese; Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Herschel Jantjies, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse

Wales: Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, Alex Mann, Adam Beard, Teddy Williams, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Carre. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Ben Warren, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, James Botham, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins

Officials: Referee: Andrew Brace; Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset; James Doleman TMO: Olly Hodges

News: Rassie Erasmus has added a touch of youth to his line-up with flay-half Vusi Moyo set to debut for the Springboks as the starting No. 10. The 20-year-old led last year's South Africa under-20 champions and is among four new caps named in the side. Winger Jaco Williams, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and lock Ruben van Heerden are the other debutants. The quartet are among 10 changes to the starting team with centre Damian de Allende, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, halfback Cobus Reinach, No. 8 Jasper Wiese, hooker Malcolm Marx and looshead prop Gerhard Steenekamp are all recalled. The bench has a five-three split, a change to Rasmus's usual go to 6-2.

ARGENTINA VS. ENGLAND

Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero; 4:10pm local, 8:10pm BST, 5:10am AEST, 7:10am NZST, 9:10pm SAS

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Justo Piccardo, Mateo Carreras, Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin Oviedo, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grandona, Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti, Tomas Rapetti, Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas. Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wegner, Pedro Delgado, Efrain Elias, Pablo Matera, Joaquin Moro, Simon Benitez Cruz, Lucio Cinti

England: Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Earl, Guy Pepper, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, Alex Coles, Joe Heyes, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Emmanuel Iyogun, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Tom Curry, Henry Pollock, Ben Spencer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Noah Caluori.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli; Paul Williams TMO: Brett Cronan

News: