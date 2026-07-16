Schmidt makes McReight gamble in final Test

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Australia's best player in last week's loss to France in Brisbane, Fraser McReight, has been dropped to the bench for the side's final Nations Championship clash against Italy in Perth on Saturday.

McReight was the standout player in a losing side, monstering several big French bodies in defence, making 17 tackles, while he bent the line on several occasions in his 14 carries, and he also made two huge strips in quick succession in the second half.

After a huge 80-minute shift he's been pushed to the bench with Western Force's Carlo Tizzano instead handed the No. 7 jersey. The Perth-born flanker hasn't played for the Wallabies so far this year and will be expected to use his large size to make an impact against a strong Italy pack.

Meanwhile, Joe Schmidt has made two more changes to his starting XV in his final Test as Wallabies coach, while Ben Donaldson makes his return via the bench after missing last week's Test due to a calf contusion.

Schmidt has clearly taken a softer approach for Donaldson's return, leaving last week's fly-half debutant Declan Meredith at No. 10, giving the 27-year-old another chance at starting after he barely made a mark against France.

Australia’s best player in last week’s loss to France in Brisbane, Fraser McReight, has been dropped to the bench for the side’s final Nations Championship clash against Italy in Perth on Saturday. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Meredith will once again partner Ryan Lonergan in the halves with Donaldson's experience expected to give the Wallabies a boost in the second half alongside Tate McDermott.

After hot starts, the Wallabies have failed to kick on in the second half in both Nations Championship Tests, eventually succumbing to pressure from both Ireland and France, with the side absolutely capitulating in their 42-26 loss in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Brandon Paenga-Amosa will start at hooker after he played close to 78-minutes in Brisbane following a Josh Nasser concussion in the opening minutes. Paenga-Amosa was another standout player, scoring the side's first try of the match, while also producing an excellent performance at set-piece with a 100% success rate at the lineout.

Harry Potter has rounded out the starting changes with Dylan Pietsch ruled out with a calf contusion. He becomes the third Wallabies player to be ruled out through a calf injury this series.

Schmidt has stuck strong with his tight five with Angus Bell, Allan Allaalatoa, Josh Canham and Jeremy Wilson and retaining their spots, while the elevation of Tizzano is the only change to the back-row with Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson both named.

The bench has seen some shuffling though. Billy Pollard earns his first selection of the year, coming in as hooking cover, while Zane Nonggorr has been named ahead of Taniela Tupou. Potential debut Miles Amatosero rounds out the bench, pushing 23-year-old Lachie Shaw out of the 23.

After two years with the Wallabies, Schmidt will bow out as Australia's head coach following the side's final July Test on Saturday, handing over the reins to Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss.

Schmidt's tenure began with plenty of promise but has since fallen away with the Wallabies currently sitting on a six-game losing streak and have lost nine of their last 10. Another loss on Saturday would condemn the side to becoming the first team since Michael Cheika's in 2016 that lost all three July Tests. Meanwhile, his win rate sits at just 36%, the worst of any Australian coach since the game turned professional.

Long-time Australian rugby coach Laurie Fisher will also stand down at the end of the match, ending a 27-year professional career.

Donaldson said the playing group was intent on sending the pair out as winners.

"They've both been immense for us ever since they've come in Laurie's been here for a bit longer than Joe has, but both of them have helped us as players grow, not only as players, but as humans as well," Donaldson said.

"Although the results recently haven't showed, I think there's a lot of growth in this group thanks to these two guys, and it'd be nothing better to send them off with a win this week."

WALLABIES: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii,, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Allan Allaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell. Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Miles Amatosero, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.