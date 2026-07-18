Follow live: Wallabies eye victory in Joe Schmidt farewell

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After two defeats to start the Nations Championship and sitting on a six game losing streak, the Wallabies enter Saturday night's clash against Italy with plenty on the line as they prepare to farewell coach Joe Schmidt.

Following a disastrous end of year tour and a poor start to the 2026 season, the Wallabies will be desperate to send Schmidt out on a high after he elevated them from their darkest depths after the failed 2023 World Cup campaign.

Schmidt has taken one final gamble, though, retaining last week's debutant Declan Meredith at fly-half, saving the returning Ben Donaldson to make an impact off the bench, while he's also moved last week's best player, Fraser McReight, to the bench with Carlo Tizzano named for his first test of the year.