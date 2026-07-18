Japan 15-42 France: Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lamothe doubles help Les Bleus to big win

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Matthieu Jalibert scored twice in Tokyo. Yuichi Masuda - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

TOKYO -- Matthieu Jalibert and hooker Maxime Lamothe scored two tries each as France stormed to a 42-15 win over Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

Skipper Maxime Lucu also tallied 15 points from five conversions and a try in an influential performance.

Japan matched France physically in the first half and trailed 28-15 at the break, but lost touch on the scoreboard after conceding two tries early in the second.

It was a successful three-week tour for the Six Nations champion French, who were coming off a 42-26 win over Australia in Brisbane last week after opening the new 12-team tournament with a 34-32 loss to the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Japan finished the first phase of the Nations Championship with consecutive losses to Ireland and France after opening the tournament with a 27-10 win over Italy.

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At the National Stadium in Tokyo, the French opened the scoring in the second minute when hooker Lamothe drove over after a close-range lineout.

Japan gained a one-point lead with fullback Takuro Matsunaga kicking a penalty goal and then sparking a long-range counter-attacking try from his own quarterline that was finished in the left corner by winger Kippei Ishida in 15th.

France regained the ascendancy over the next 20 minutes, rebounding with tries to fullback Jalibert in the 19th after sustained forward pressure, which resulted in a yellow card for Japan lock Harry Hockings, and No. 8 Alexandre Roumat in the 23rd.

Skipper and scrumhalf Lucu darted over after a strong run into contact from his hooker Lamothe and touched down on the half-hour to score France's fourth try, securing a bonus competition point.

After narrowly missing a try in the right corner, Japan cut the margin to 13 points with a try four minutes before the break.

France scored early again in the second half, with Jalibert scoring in the 43rd when he changed running angles and took a short pass on Lucu's inside shoulder and crossed near the posts.

Lamothe scored again in the 51st minute, after sustained forward pressure from the big French pack, it was 42-15 and a much bigger margin seemed ominous.

But Jalibert was yellow carded for a high tackle in the 58th and, although Japan wasn't able to turn the one-man advantage into a try in the 10 minutes, it stopped France's momentum.

Japan had a try disallowed in the 63rd and didn't score in the second half of a hot and humid evening.