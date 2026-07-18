Fiji 17-33 Scotland: Jamie Dobie scores double as Scotland come from behind

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Jamie Dobie scored twice to help Scotland come from behind to beat Fiji. Liam Chester - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Jamie Dobie scored a double off the bench as Scotland's replacements made their mark in a second-half comeback over Fiji.

Replacements Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings also grabbed tries as Scotland overturned a 10-point deficit to triumph 33-17 in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield.

Jonny Gray had opened the scoring for Gregor Townsend's side but Fiji responded with three first-half tries, the final one when they were temporarily down to 14 men.

Scotland had been too predictable in the opening half after Townsend made 14 changes for their final summer encounter.

But the rhythm, directness and conviction came after Townsend made changes and Fiji's resistance was broken as Scotland dominated the final half hour to seal the bonus-point win.