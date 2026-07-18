Argentina vs. England LIVE: Latest Nations Championship updates as both sides look to end summer leg on a high

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England play their third and final match on the road of the inaugural Nations Championship against Argentina and you can follow all of the action live on ESPN.

It has been a mixed campaign so far for England, who suffered a 45-21 defeat to South Africa, before demolishing Fiji 73-8 in Liverpool last week.

England are hoping to rise to third place in the Northern Hemisphere standings for the Nations Championship, which they will do with a bonus point win.

Conversely, Argentina could rise to third in the Southern Hemisphere standings with a win of any kind.

The Pumas suffered a 47-38 defeat to Scotland in their opening match, before beating Wales 35-21 last week.

The two sides met twice last summer, with England winning both matches, as well as winning 27-23 at Twickenham in November.