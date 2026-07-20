Schmidt leaves with 'no regrets' and 'lots of positives'

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Former Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has labelled his time with the national team as the most challenging in his coaching career, while revealing the regrets and frustrations, and the physical toll of the role over the last three years.

Taking over the Wallabies set-up after their disastrous 2023 World Cup under Eddie Jones, which saw the group fail to exit the pool stage for the first time, Schmidt was tasked with elevating the group from its darkest depths, rebuilding the program into a powerhouse that could challenge the world heavyweights, and bringing the rugby faithful back to the fold.

While according to former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore, Schmidt's tenure was a "disappointment", the 60-year-old was clear there are metrics outside a win/loss ratio that he believes proves his time at the Wallabies was a success.

After 31 Tests Schmidt hands over the group to Les Kiss with 12 wins and 19 losses and a win rate of just 38.7%, just bettering Australia's worst coach Dave Rennie on 38.2%. But with six consecutive sold out home Tests, results over the Springboks in South Africa and England at Twickenham, he's revealed his only regrets while at the Wallabies were the near misses.

"On the dark days, the last two games of the year when the boys were only just hanging in there and we were all really tired, I spent four days in bed at the end of that tour, but I have no regrets, no regrets about my commitment," Schmidt told an intimate group of journalists in Sydney.

"I have regrets that we didn't quite finish a few chances and convert those and get the result that I felt the players had earned. There'll always be ones that stick in my mind... [but] after 25 years of doing this professionally, I know that results are not the only visible kind of demonstration of progress. I think there are other deliverables that are evident in the group.

Outgoing head coach Joe Schmidt shares a smile with Australia's Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii after their match against Italy. Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP via Getty Images

"You can't sell out stadia if people aren't getting some sort of belief about what potentially the team can deliver. I think we've stabilised things from the financial perspective, and we've got people coming back. There are increases in young kids playing the game, the schools are very competitive, I thought we were competitive at our age grade as well; we've had two big wins in recent years over the Kiwis in age grade.

"There's lots of positive signs and sometimes those seeds take a while to grow, but I do think there is a fair bit to be excited about.

"I think we got good, we certainly never got near perfect, but we're in a better place, in my humble opinion, than we were when I arrived."

It was always going to be a challenge, in fact Schmidt labelled it his biggest coaching challenge in his 25-year career, rebuilding a program from the ground up with only two members of staff retained from the Jones era and a playing group left despondent and disillusioned. His tenure was then quickly dogged by the endless merry go round in the pivotal 9-10 roles, particularly at fly-half which saw the New Zealander use nine No. 10s in 12 months.

"I probably would [call it my biggest coaching challenge]. It was the first time I came in, I knew no one, we had no coaches, we had no real support staff because it was a total clean out after the World Cup and a lot of the players either weren't available or, there had been some guys who were teetering on the edge of heading overseas, so it was about convincing them that we could still get together and be competitive.

"Probably one of my frustrations is just we haven't [had continuity]. Your 9-10 is a real hub for you, they're a fulcrum that operate between the backs and the forwards, and they tend to drive your game and just the inconsistency and availability in that position, has just meant that we've been less linear than I would have liked.

"It was challenging, but I've learnt a heck of a lot in this window and I've loved the challenge. I haven't loved the results sometimes, in fact, I've been depressed about the results in some of those games, but we actually showed that we could do some things.

Australia's outgoing head coach Joe Schmidt embraces Australia's Tate McDermott. Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP via Getty Images

"That's part of why I'm encouraged, and that's part of why I've loved the challenge, because when people said we couldn't, especially against the Lions, we were so written off, and I was really proud of the way the players kind of came together and competed there."

His side came within minutes of sending the British and Irish Lions series to a decider and pushed the world champion Springboks in their second Test in South Africa last year, but after three years at the mantle there has been a failure to collect any silverware and the Bledisloe Cup remains elusive.

Even at Super Rugby level results have seemingly gone backwards with no Australian Super side reaching the semifinal in 2026, and it's an area Schmidt believes has a direct effect on the Wallabies results.

"We came out of Super Rugby with four Kiwi teams playing the big games and they're the games that you want players to experience before the Test window because they're the closest thing you get to Test outside of the game otherwise it's a big step up.

"But I think some of the Super teams aren't too far away."

Handing over the reins to Les Kiss with a 15-month runway to the World Cup, Schmidt left the group on a high with a hammering 57-10 hammering win over Italy and the end to a six Test losing run, and a final parting message.

"One of the phrases I use in 'belief is the base and trust is the glue', and I really believe that," Schmidt said. "When we build our self-belief and we genuinely know we're good enough, then we can trust ourselves and each other and that trust is the glue, that is the connective tissue.

"I've probably tried to leave them with a message that trust yourself, trust each other and build that belief in amongst some skill sets and some strategy around the game."