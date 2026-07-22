All Blacks' resurgence is real, but Greatest Rivalry tour will expose any lingering cracks

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Three wins and an unbeaten start to the Nations Championship ticked multiple boxes to open Dave Rennie's All Blacks tenure.

Results aside, though, the renewed positivity surrounding the All Blacks is derived from genuine progress and evolution.

Sure, it's early days. Sure, the All Blacks struggled to subdue a French team missing eight Top 14 finalists in Test one, and were far from impressive in battling for long periods against Italy in week two.

The gruelling Greatest Rivalry tour promises to reveal much more about Rennie's All Blacks.

For now, though, after three short weeks together, there is ample evidence to suggest these All Blacks are, indeed, resurgent.

No one would yet go as far to say look out world. But, certainly, opposition will again be looking over their shoulders at the All Blacks after their dominant victory over Ireland preserved fortress Eden Park with a balanced blueprint.

A high octane, run and gun style is a noble ambition that suits New Zealand's historical strengths but in the Test arena against elite opposition who won't let you have it your own way, it must be complemented with alternative probes to avoid predictability.

Contrast is the key.

Weeks one and two the All Blacks didn't get this part right. Their newfound intent to play with speed, chase the width and retain the ball brought rewards but it also broke down at times.

Holding the ball at all costs is a high-risk strategy that forces you to play from high-risk areas of the field. Resolutely sticking to that approach without the desired front foot platform becomes problematic, and predictable.

Against Ireland the All Blacks found their sweet spot. With their heaviest forward pack under Rennie, featuring Patrick Tuipulotu at lock and Tupou Vaa'i switching to blindside flanker, the All Blacks were far more direct with their ball carriers. And it worked. They had 157 more post contact metres than Ireland.

Patrick Tuipulotu of New Zealand celebrates scoring his team's first try Kai Schwoerer - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

With ball in hand the All Blacks kicked more, too. In the first half against Italy in Wellington the All Blacks struggled to break down the Italian's well organised defence - partly because they only kicked four times.

At Eden Park there was much more variety, with 24 kicks used, to help push, pull and keep Ireland's defence guessing.

While results weren't terrible Scott Robertson's All Blacks tenure was ultimately defined by a mulled game plan and conservative decisions. There was never a sense of a clear, decisive direction. And whenever a fine line selection arose, Robertson invariably favoured the safe option.

The All Blacks remain a long way from the finished product but in three outings they have made big shifts.

The most notable of those is on attack.

For two years it appeared as though the All Blacks relied on individuals to spark moments of brilliance. Their once vaunted counterattack died, and they had no answers to their crippling issues under the high ball.

Rennie and new attack coach Mike Blair have overhauled the All Blacks attack.

Clinical finishing and ruthless red zone strike must improve as the Springboks loom into full view but with their speed, sweeping movements, tip passes, the quest to flood opposition with multiple attacking options and the understanding that pressure and patience will pay off, a clear vision is evident.

Defence was a major concern after two outings - and is sure to be tested by the Boks, particularly through their favoured maul and scrum weapons. But against Ireland, the All Blacks made significant strides on defence, too, with their physicality elevating several notches from the previous weeks.

Dave Rennie has backed Ruben Love for the Test againt Ireland. Joe Allison/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Selection has reflected Rennie's aligned direction to regenerate the All Blacks. The safe, conservative option was to stick with centurion Beauden Barrett to run the cutter and notch early wins.

Rennie instead backed form to install - and retain - Hurricanes championship-winning playmaker Ruben Love. There's growth to come in Love's game yet - as you would expect after three starts in the No 10 jersey. But he repaid the faith and will continue to pull the strings in South Africa.

A new era is here - at least until Richie Mo'unga is eligible again.

Luke Jacobson was another surprise selection to start the Test season at openside flanker. Viewed by some as something of a journeyman, given he had yet to stamp his authority on the Test scene, Jacobson was among the All Blacks' best in July. His yellow card, which many believe should have been red, against Ireland blotted his contribution but, otherwise, Jacobson led the way for Rennie's demands for non-stop work-rate and repeat efforts on both sides of the ball.

Rookies Josh Moorby, Anton Segner and Xavier Numia also seized their chances.

Moorby lit up Italy as the All Blacks clicked into gear with their third quarter blitz. His inclusion in the back three alongside Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan effectively gives the All Blacks three fullbacks which, alongside the tactic of having the catcher run backwards, has helped address their high ball failings.

While their scrummaging will be tested in Africa, Numia and dynamic hooker Asafo Aumua have cast themselves as must have inclusions on the bench after delivering influential impact. So, too, did Caleb Clarke inject his presence from the pine against Ireland.

It doesn't get any tougher than a seven-week South African tour. Four Tests against the world champions - three in their hostile backyard, and a money-making venture to Baltimore - will uncover any lingering cracks.

Rennie, though, has already evolved the All Blacks, with the promise of more to come.

"It's a different beast, South Africa. They put a B side out last week that beat an excellent Scotland team," Rennie said. "I'm really excited. We've worked hard and put a lot of detail into our game. The boys have embraced it.

"We're in a good spot. It will be nice to have a week off for most of the guys who have had big years, then we're into it for seven more weeks.

"We'll go over there and give it our best shot. We'll come out of Africa, regardless of results, in a much better place. We'll know a lot more about the boys and our game more, the detail within that. We'll be able to hone in our culture. We've got a captured [sic] audience for seven weeks, so we'll make the most of that."