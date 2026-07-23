Less Kiss recalls Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in first Wallabies squad

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New Wallabies coach Les Kiss has sprung one surprise in his first Wallabies squad, naming young gun Isaac Henry in his first ever national squad.

Taking over the group ahead of the upcoming two Test series against Japan in Osaka and Townsville, Kiss has stuck to a relatively unchanged squad from Joe Schmidt's Nations Championship with injuries to James Slipper and Len Ikitau opening the door for Waratahs prop Isaac Kailea and Henry to join the 34-player squad which will assemble in Sydney on Tuesday.

As had been expected of the former Queensland Reds coach, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has been recalled to the group after failing to earn selection under Schmidt ahead of the Nations Championship series that saw the Wallabies win just one clash of the three, defeating Italy following two straight losses to Ireland and France.

Salakaia-Loto had been a shock omission from last year's British and Irish Lions series, but was recalled to the group for the failed end of year Europe tour, but was sparingly seen off the bench.

The towering lock had been spotted in Queensland's Premier club rugby competition in Brisbane over the last month and was sitting in the stands during the Wallabies "soul-destroying" 42-22 loss to France at Suncorp.

Salakaia-Loto is expected to bring his power and presence to a tight five that had struggled to bend the line for the full 80-minutes across the three Test series.

Australia's Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is tackled by defenders AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

Meanwhile, Kailea last played in the gold jersey in 2024, appearing eight times in his debut season, and has been brought in as Kiss prepares to develop his front-row ahead of next year's home Rugby World Cup.

A minor ankle injury has ruled Ikitau out of the series resulting in the elevation of Henry, while Hunter Paisami has also returned to the group having missed the last Test in Perth, alongside Josh Nasser, who returns following a concussion sustained in the side's loss to France.

In a boost for the group, Carter Gordon also makes his return to the squad after he suffered a calf injury against Ireland and was ruled out for the remainder of the Nations Championship. He joins Ben Donaldson and Declan Meredith as fly-half options.

Kiss has looked to continuity naming Harry Wilson as captain with the No. 8 favoured by Schmidt over the last 12 months.

"Selection is always a challenging process, but as coaches we've looked to bring together a group based on form, cohesion and how we want to play the game," Kiss said.

"Spending time with the group over the last few weeks alongside Scott McLeod and Jonny Fisher has been incredibly valuable as we look to hit the ground running.

"It's been encouraging to see how tight they are as a group and how hard they work for each other and the gold jersey. The challenge now is for everyone to roll up their sleeves and find a new level of consistency."

WALLABIES

FORWARDS: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

BACKS: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright.

Unavailable: Ethan Dobbins, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau, Zac Lomax, Tom Lynagh, Hnery Robertson, Tom Robertson, Blke Schoupp, Will Skelton.