NSW crowned Super W champions for seventh time

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NSW Waratahs have produced a scintillating performance to complete a hat-trick of Super W rugby titles with a 34-17 win over minor premiers Fijian Drua in Ba, Fiji.

The Tahs also secured a record-extending seventh Super W title.

NSW scored the first four tries of the game at Four R Stadium, as they raced to a 24-0 lead 10 minutes after halftime.

Drua took almost an hour to post their first points, but any glimmers of hope were quickly extinguished when NSW replacement back Amelia Whitaker scored two tries in the following eight minutes.

The Waratahs celebrate their 2026 Super Rugby Women's title. Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images

The Waratahs outscored the Drua by six tries to three in the first Super W final in Fiji.

It was the third time the teams had met in a final with each of them winning one encounter, prior to Saturday.

The game was played at a fast pace with both sides looking to move the ball quickly, but NSW executed better in the first hour as the Drua made several mistakes.

Prolific try scoring winger Maya Stewart charged over unchallenged in the 19th minute, after three quick passes unlocked Drua's defence.

Stewart turned creator when she offloaded to Miller for the Tahs' second try, though it appeared there might have been a forward pass in the build-up.

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The home team twice turned down the option to kick for goal in the first half but had a lineout throw stolen from the first penalty and couldn't breach the Tahs defence after tapping and running from the second.

Up 12-0 at the break, NSW doubled their advantage after outstanding prop and player of the final Faliki Pohiva crashed over the line and centre Rose Ferguson rounded off a fine multi-pass move by dummying her way through the defence.

Flanker Nunia Daunimoala scored Drua's first try, but Whitaker's double effectively settled the contest.

Daunimoala bagged her second try and No.8 Sulita Waisega also crossed, as Drua battled until the end and showed what they could do when retaining possession.

NSW forward Emily Robinson came off the bench to play in her eight Super W final and seventh title-winning team.