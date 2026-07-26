Ioane, Blackadder return for Greatest Rivalry tour squad

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Dave Rennie has bolstered his All Blacks squad for the upcoming Greatest Rivalry tour, naming an additional 10 players from the Nations Championship group ahead of the gruelling six-week tour.

The 44-player group includes all 34 players from the July Test series with Rennie naming three uncapped players in prop Siale Lauaki, back-rower Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa and fly-half Josh Jacomb, while seven All Blacks return to the fold including Reiko Ioane, Ethan Blackader and George Bell.

The All Blacks take on the Springboks in a six-week four Test series that also includes four tour matches with New Zealand to take on all four South African United Rugby Championship sides before culminating in a final Test in Baltimore, USA.

It sparks the return of a full rugby tour with the All Blacks kicking off in Cape Town against the Stormers on August 8 (AEST), before they play the Sharks in Durban four days later and then head to Pretoria to take on URC grand finalists, the Bulls, on August 16.

The first Test will then take place in Johannesburg on Sunday August 23 (AEST) with a midweek tour match against the Lions, with a second Test in Cape Town on Sunday August 30 (AEST) and a third in Johannesburg on September 6. Both sides will then meet once more in Baltimore for the final Test a week later. "This tour will challenge us and demand the very best of us," Rennie said in a statement following the squad announcement. "We have selected a squad that we know is up to the challenge. It's a balanced blend of experienced Test players and a cohort of younger players who will be keen to work hard and showcase their skillset on tour.

Rieko Ioane of the New Zealand All Blacks performs the haka Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"With eight matches in six weeks, including a four-Test series against the Springboks, this would have to be the toughest tour in rugby. Every player will be required to play their part across this tour, whether it's preparing to play or helping their mates prepare.

"It will be an intense seven weeks of touring but an excellent opportunity for us to pit ourselves against the current benchmark team in world rugby, and to build connections with each other in a way that only a tour of this scale can do. What we learn about ourselves on and off-field will set us up well for the Rugby World Cup in 2027."

The tour matches present an opportunity for wider squad members to earn game minutes and experience and potentially push their way into the Test squad.

Rennie also confirmed captain Ardie Savea won't fly into South Africa at the start of the tour, instead giving the flanker an extended break following the three-Test July series against France, Italy and Ireland.

"The franchise games will provide an opportunity for other leaders in the group to step in as captain, before Ardie Savea arrives in South Africa ahead of the first Test match," Rennie said.

"Ardie has carried a massive workload in the last couple of years, and we think it is best for him to have an extended break so he can come back ready to lead us into the Test series. We have a number of excellent leaders in our squad who will embrace the chance to captain the side."

ALL BLACKS SQUAD

FORWARDS: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Xavier Numia, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Siale Lauaki, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuopulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa.

BACKS: Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Leinert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Wil Jordan, Riejo Ioane, Emoni Narawa.

Unavailable: Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku.