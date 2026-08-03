Eddie Hearn: Henry Pollock is a £1M player, eyes bigger Northampton deal

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Henry Pollock has 13 Test caps. (Photo by David Rogers - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)

England star Henry Pollock is expected to seek a significant pay rise to remain at Northampton after agent Eddie Hearn said he is worth at least £1 million a year.

Pollock's contract with Saints expires next summer and is thought to pay around £150,000 a year.

Since agreeing that deal in December 2024, the back-rower has made his international debut, toured with the British and Irish Lions and helped Northampton win the 2025-26 Gallagher Prem title.

"He's certainly a seven-figure player," Hearn told Telegraph Sport.

"The way rugby's going and what Pollock is doing, his value over the next couple of years will skyrocket, and I think the value of rugby will."

Pollock also receives around £150,000 per year from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as an enhanced elite player squad member with England.

The 21-year-old, who has 13 international caps, has enjoyed a soaring commercial profile since signing up with Hearn's Matchroom agency in March.

Hearn has said Pollock is 'a seven-figure player' John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Yet, despite the potential riches available, he is understood to be keen to stay with Northampton.

Saints ability to match Pollock's wage demands may be hindered by the Prem's £6.4m salary cap.

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Each team can have one marquee player whose pay is exempt from the cap. England flyhalf Fin Smith is thought to occupy that spot on Northampton's payroll.

Hearn said Pollock does not wish to move abroad as he would become ineligible for England due to the RFU's policy of not selecting overseas players.

"Northampton have to recognise what they have got," Hearn added.

"Henry Pollock drives season ticket sales. Henry Pollock puts bums on the seats. Henry Pollock drives viewership on TNT or wherever it's going to be. Henry Pollock sells shirts, right?

"That's the difference. So you can actually put an economic value over having Henry Pollock on the team, and that has to be recognised, regardless of the want from Henry.

"He cannot stay at this club on the money that he's on."