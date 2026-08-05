Championship-winning halves Foley, Phipps return to Waratahs

Open Extended Reactions

Australian rugby's worst kept secret has finally been revealed with the NSW Waratahs officially signing championship-winning halves Bernard Foley and Nick Phipps for the 2027 season Super Rugby Pacific season.

Thirteen years after they lifted the Super Rugby trophy for the Waratahs' maiden title in front of a sold-out Accor Stadium in Homebush, the title-winning duo return to Daceyville for the first time in seven years after they last took to the field for the club.

Foley returns after five seasons plying his trade with the Kubato Spears in Japan, where he led the group to three finals and its first-ever League One title in 2023.

The "Iceman" as he was dubbed, kicked the match-winning penalty in the final minutes to claim the Super Rugby title 33-32 over bitter rivals the Crusaders.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to rejoin the Waratahs for 2027," Foley said in a statement.

"I feel very lucky to have the chance to finish back at the club where it all started.

The Waratahs were the last Australian team to win Super Rugby, triumphing in 2014 in a gripping final with the Crusaders Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

"I can't wait to meet the playing group and everyone involved and get to work."

Phipps, meanwhile, departed the Waratahs in 2019, when he joined London Irish in the Premiership before joining Foley in Japan, playing four seasons with Green Rockets Tokatsu.

"I'm super excited to be back home at the Waratahs," Phipps said. "The chance to return and give something back to the club and the players is an opportunity I simply couldn't pass up.

"I've had so many great memories at the Waratahs and I want to be a part of another team making their own great memories."

The duo were long time Waratahs halves partners after they both made their debuts in 2011, boasting a combined 253 Super Rugby appearances and 147 Test caps for the Wallabies. They pair also claimed silver medals for Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games with the Australian sevens team.

Reports of the duo signing with the supposed Australian glamour club had been swirling for several months with the unveiling coming as the club continues to hunt for a new coach.

After another season that saw the side fail to reach the quarterfinals, coach Dan McKellar stepped down from the job citing personal reasons with one year left to play out on his three-year contract. It coincided with a player exodus with young flyhalf Jack Bowen joining Andrew Kellaway, Charlie Gamble, Joey Walton, Tom Lambert, Jack Debreczeni and Ioane Moananu out the door.

The loss of Bowen is a blow for the side, with the 22-year-old developing as a strong No. 10 option for the Tahs, instead they'll look to 36-year-old Foley to take the lead and run the backline that features Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgernsen and NRL convert Angus Critchon.

Phipps, meanwhile, will be joined by Wallabies halfback Jake Gordon and 23-year-old Teddy Wilson who has signed a one-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia boss Phill Waugh has stated the group are after a "world-class coach" to lead the group in 2027. Reports include former title-winning coach Michael Cheika as a frontrunner with the former Wallabies coach currently seeing out a one-year deal as an assistant with the NRL's Sydney Roosters.

Stephen Hoiles, Chris Latham and John Manenti are also reportedly in the mix.