New Wallabies coach Les Kiss sticks to 'evolution' mantra as he names his first line-up

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The "evolution" of Les Kiss's Wallabies has officially begun with the new Wallabies coach unafraid to make bold changes to his first-ever line-up to face Japan in Osaka on Saturday.

Kiss has stuck true to his mantra of "evolution, not revolution" naming close to a similar side to Joe Schmidt's Nations Championship team while making some tweaks to his forward pack that are expected to be run ragged in the Japan heat with plenty of experience to be unleashed from the bench in the second half.

In retaining continuation from the Wallabies side that smashed Italy 57-10 last month, Kiss has retained fly-half Declan Meredith choosing to keep his Queensland Reds playmaker Carter Gordon in cotton wool after the 25-year-old pulled up lame against Ireland in their Nations Championship opener.

"He's been training fully. There's always management of the players in different ways, management of the squad," Kiss said of Gordon's return to training last week.

"We eased ourselves into the first day; the next day was very specific and sharp just to get principles in, particularly defence, and it was a solid session today.

"We put him under a lot of pressure, a lot of mental pressure. We made the game of training as fast as possible with very little time to rest and think, to challenge our new defensive aspects, challenge a couple of things in attack. He partook in 90 per cent of it, 85-90 per cent of it as we rotated the tens a bit, but he's fully fit."

Meanwhile the new coach has made plenty of changes to his tight-five naming Aidan Ross, in just his fourth Test, and Josh Nasser in the front-row alongside Allan Alaalatoa, while Miles Amatosero has been elevated to the starting side to partner Josh Canham in the second row in just his second Test match.

Hunter Paisami of Australia is tackled by George Ford of England Clive Mason/Getty Images

Amatosero had a solid performance against Italy in Perth last month and will be expected to use his size and weight to monster a smaller Japanese pack.

The changes have resulted in Angus Bell being pushed to the bench as Kiss looks to get more minutes into his less experienced props in the absence of James Slipper, and Billy Pollard moving onto the bench after a concussion against France ruled him out of the side's final Nations Championship clash. It's left no space for Brandon Paenga-Amosa who were a standout in the side's losing performance against France.

Jeremy Williams, meanwhile, will also be used off the bench.

Fraser McReight has reclaimed the No. 7 jersey after he was benched in place of Carlo Tizzano in Perth, slotting alongside Rob Valetini and Harry Wilson in the backrow, with young ACT Brumbies loose forward Charlie Cale named in his first Wallabies line-up in two years.

The Brumbies back-row has been named on the bench in his first Test since 2024 with the 25-year-old expected to bring significant punch late in a game that is predicted to be played in oppressive heat.

Cale featured in two-Tests against Wales in 2024 before injuries derailed his rise under Schmidt. His return adds extra depth to an already impressive Wallabies back-row.

"Every single player in the squad has pushed hard over the last fortnight to get us to this point, making selecting the matchday 23 a real challenge for the coaches," Kiss said in a statement.

"The players selected now have the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the gold jersey and we know they'll do everything they can to earn the support of all Australians when they take to the field in Osaka on Saturday night."

Meanwhile, Schmidt has been forced into one change in the starting backline with Hunter Paisami returning to inside centre in the absence of Len Ikitau, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Harry Potter has been rewarded for his scintillating form against Italy, retaining his position on the wing, while Tom Wright and Max Jorgensen complete the back three.

After a torrid injury-hit run Isaac Henry has been named to make his debut off the bench, where he will become Wallaby 999.

The Wallabies are also without prop Zane Nonggorr after he was ruled out with a calf strain. It's seen uncapped Massimo De Lutiis called into the squad, while Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou will fill the tighthead role on Saturday.

The Wallabies landed in Osaka in the midst of a summer heatwave with temperatures topping 37 degrees with high humidity and the group now expect Eddie Jones's Japan to put the pressure on and run the group of their feet on Saturday night.

"Japan are a team that loves to play fast," Rob Valetini said during the week.

"You saw in a few of their games - France and Ireland - taking quick taps, even in their own half. They want to play fast and obviously, it's quite hot here.

"So I think they'll be using that game plan to try and run us off our feet. It's important to adapt to the weather here, so we're doing daily saunas and training.

"We're just trying to get daily exposure to that. Dunno if it's working because everyone today was pretty cooked."

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Jospeh-Aukuso Suaalii, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Miles Amatosero, Josh Canham, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Nasser, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Charlie Cale, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Isaac Henry