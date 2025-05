Open Extended Reactions

Zhao Xintong beat Mark Williams in the World Championship final. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Zhao Xintong won the World Snooker Championships on Monday, beating Welshman Mark Williams 18-12 at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Zhao opened up a commanding 7-1 lead on Sunday before going on to hold an 11-6 advantage overnight heading into Monday's action.

Zhao becomes the first player from China and the first player from outside the UK since 1997 to win the tournament, while also taking home £500,000 ($666,000).