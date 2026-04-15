World Snooker Championship 2026: Date, schedule, draw, how to watch, prize money, more

The highlight of snooker's year is upon us with the world's best players descending upon the Crucible to undergo the sport's most strenuous test. From mid-April to early May, 32 of the game's biggest names and disruptive outsiders will go head-to-head to decide the identity of the next world champion.
Ronnie O'Sullivan will be looking to win this trophy for a record-breaking eighth time, but to do so, he will have to come through a field that includes reigning champion Zhao Xintong, who returns a year after a stunning run from the qualifiers all the way to the title.
There's more than just prestige on the line, though, with the winner pocketing a £500,000 cheque and more than £2 million available in the total prize fund.
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World Snooker Championship dates, venue
As has been the case every year since 1977, the tournament will be played at the Crucible Theatre -- and it won't be going anywhere soon. A deal was struck last month to extend the venue's deal until at least 2045, ending speculation the World Championship may leave its spiritual home.
Where: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
When: April 18 to May 4, 2026
World Snooker Championship schedule, draw, times
The draw is scheduled to take place at 8.45 a.m. on Thursday, April 16. This follows the final round of qualifying matches -- known as 'Judgement Day' -- on Tuesday and Wednesday where the final 16 players will secure their participation in the tournament.
First round
(best of 19 frames)
April 18
Mark Allen (14) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Zhao Xintong (1) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Xiao Guodong (9) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
Mark Williams (6) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
Barry Hawkins (11) vs. TBC -- 7 p.m.
April 19
Ding Junhui (16) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
John Higgins (5) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
April 20
Kyren Wilson (3) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Wu Yize (10) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
Shaun Murphy (8) vs. TBC -- 7 p.m.
April 21
Judd Trump (2) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Chris Wakelin (13) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Ronnie O'Sullivan (12) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
April 22
Mark Selby (7) vs. TBC -- 10 a.m.
Si Jiahui (15) vs. TBC -- 2.30 p.m.
Neil Robertson (4) vs. TBC -- 7 p.m.
Second round
(best of 25 frames)
April 23 - 26
Quarterfinals
(best of 25 frames)
April 28
Semifinals
(best of 33 frames)
April 29-30
Final
(best of 35 frames)
May 3
What is the prize money?
Last 112: £5,000
Last 80: £10,000
Last 48: £15,000
Last 32: £20,000
Last 16: £30,000
Quarterfinals: £50,000
Semifinals: £100,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Winner: £500,000
High break: £15,000
Total: £2,395,000
World Snooker Championship format
The World Championship is a straight knockout tournament with 32 players competing across 17 days at the Crucible. The field is split between the world's top 16 players, who qualify automatically based on a ranking of the 2025-26 snooker season, and 16 others who must battle their way through the qualifying rounds in Sheffield.
Zhao Xintong became just the third player to win as a qualifier last year -- meaning he played four more matches than runner-up Mark Williams before they met in the final.
The number of frames per match increases throughout the tournament, starting as a best-of-19 contest in the first round to best-of-33 in the final.
How to watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship
The tournament will be shown live in the UK on the BBC and on TNT Sports. The BBC will be showing matches on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four, with every match being streamed on BBC iPlayer.
TNT Sports will also show every day of the tournament on TV, with streaming available through HBO Max.
Previous World Snooker Championship winners
There have been 24 different world champions since the World Championship set up permanent home at the Crucible in 1977.
2025: Zhao Xintong 18-12 Mark Williams
2024: Kyren Wilson 18-14 Jak Jones
2023: Luca Brecel 18-15 Mark Selby
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-13 Judd Trump
2021: Mark Selby 18-15 Shaun Murphy
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Kyren Wilson
2019: Judd Trump 18-9 John Higgins
2018: Mark Williams 18-16 John Higgins
2017: Mark Selby 18-15 John Higgins
2016: Mark Selby 18-14 Ding Junhui
2015: Stuart Bingham 18-15 Shaun Murphy
2014: Mark Selby 18-14 Ronnie O'Sullivan
2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-12 Barry Hawkins
2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-11 Ali Carter
2011: John Higgins 18-15 Judd Trump
2010: Neil Robertson 18-13 Graeme Dott
2009: John Higgins 18-9 Shaun Murphy
2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Ali Carter
2007: John Higgins 18-13 Mark Selby
2006: Graeme Dott 18-14 Peter Ebdon
2005: Shaun Murphy 18-16 Matthew Stevens
2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Graeme Dott
2003: Mark Williams 18-16 Ken Doherty
2002: Peter Ebdon 18-17 Stephen Hendry
2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14 John Higgins
2000: Mark Williams 18-16 Matthew Stevens
1999: Stephen Hendry 18-11 Mark Williams
1998: John Higgins 18-12 Ken Doherty
1997: Ken Doherty 18-12 Stephen Hendry
1996: Stephen Hendry 18-12 Peter Ebdon
1995: Stephen Hendry 18-9 Nigel Bond
1994: Stephen Hendry 18-17 Jimmy White
1993: Stephen Hendry 18-5 Jimmy White
1992: Stephen Hendry 18-14 Jimmy White
1991: John Parrott 18-11 Jimmy White
1990: Stephen Hendry 18-12 Jimmy White
1989: Steve Davis 18-3 John Parrott
1988: Steve Davis 18-11 Terry Griffiths
1987: Steve Davis 18-14 Joe Johnson
1986: Joe Johnson 18-12 Steve Davis
1985: Dennis Taylor 18-17 Steve Davis
1984: Steve Davis 18-16 Jimmy White
1983: Steve Davis 18-6 Cliff Thorburn
1982: Alex Higgins 18-15 Ray Reardon
1981: Steve Davis 18-12 Doug Mountjoy
1980: Cliff Thorburn 18-16 Alex Higgins
1979: Terry Griffiths 24-16 Dennis Taylor
1978: Ray Reardon 25-18 Perrie Mans
1977: John Spencer 25-21 Cliff Thorburn