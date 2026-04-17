World Snooker Championship 2026: Date, schedule, draw, how to watch, prize money, more

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Zhao Xintong beat Mark Williams 18-12 in last year's final. George Wood/Getty Images

The highlight of snooker's year is upon us with the world's best players descending upon the Crucible to undergo the sport's most strenuous test. From mid-April to early May, 32 of the game's biggest names and disruptive outsiders will go head-to-head to decide the identity of the next world champion.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will be looking to win this trophy for a record-breaking eighth time, but to do so, he will have to come through a field that includes reigning champion Zhao Xintong, who returns a year after a stunning run from the qualifiers all the way to the title.

There's more than just prestige on the line, though, with the winner pocketing a £500,000 cheque and more than £2 million available in the total prize fund.

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World Snooker Championship dates, venue

The Crucible Theatre will continue to host the World Snooker Championship until at least 2045. George Wood/Getty Images

As has been the case every year since 1977, the tournament will be played at the Crucible Theatre -- and it won't be going anywhere soon. A deal was struck last month to extend the venue's deal until at least 2045, ending speculation the World Championship may leave its spiritual home.

Where: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

When: April 18 to May 4, 2026

World Snooker Championship schedule, draw, times

The draw is scheduled to take place at 8.45 a.m. on Thursday, April 16. This follows the final round of qualifying matches -- known as 'Judgement Day' -- on Tuesday and Wednesday where the final 16 players will secure their participation in the tournament.

First round

(best of 19 frames)

April 18

Mark Allen (14) vs. Zhang Anda -- 10 a.m.

Zhao Xintong (1) vs. Liam Highfield -- 10 a.m.

Xiao Guodong (9) vs. Zhou Yuelong -- 2.30 p.m.

Mark Williams (6) vs. Antoni Kowalski -- 2.30 p.m.

Barry Hawkins (11) vs. Matthew Stevens -- 7 p.m.

April 19

Ding Junhui (16) vs. David Gilbert -- 10 a.m.

John Higgins (5) vs. Ali Carter -- 2.30 p.m.

April 20

Kyren Wilson (3) vs. Stan Moody -- 10 a.m.

Wu Yize (10) vs. Lei Peifan -- 2.30 p.m.

Shaun Murphy (8) vs. Fan Zhengyi -- 7 p.m.

April 21

Judd Trump (2) vs. Gary Wilson -- 10 a.m.

Chris Wakelin (13) vs. Liam Pullen -- 10 a.m.

Ronnie O'Sullivan (12) vs. He Guoqiang -- 2.30 p.m.

April 22

Mark Selby (7) vs. Jak Jones -- 10 a.m.

Si Jiahui (5) vs. Hossein Vafaei -- 2.30 p.m.

Neil Robertson (4) vs. Pang Junxu -- 7 p.m.

Second round

(best of 25 frames)

April 23 - 26

Quarterfinals

(best of 25 frames)

April 28

Semifinals

(best of 33 frames)

April 29-30

Final

(best of 35 frames)

May 3

What is the prize money?

Last 112: £5,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 16: £30,000

Quarterfinals: £50,000

Semifinals: £100,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Winner: £500,000

High break: £15,000

Total: £2,395,000

World Snooker Championship format

Ronnie O'Sullivan is looking to win a record-breaking eighth World Championship title. George Wood/Getty Images

The World Championship is a straight knockout tournament with 32 players competing across 17 days at the Crucible. The field is split between the world's top 16 players, who qualify automatically based on a ranking of the 2025-26 snooker season, and 16 others who must battle their way through the qualifying rounds in Sheffield.

Zhao Xintong became just the third player to win as a qualifier last year -- meaning he played four more matches than runner-up Mark Williams before they met in the final.

The number of frames per match increases throughout the tournament, starting as a best-of-19 contest in the first round to best-of-33 in the final.

How to watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship

The tournament will be shown live in the UK on the BBC and on TNT Sports. The BBC will be showing matches on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four, with every match being streamed on BBC iPlayer.

TNT Sports will also show every day of the tournament on TV, with streaming available through HBO Max.

Previous World Snooker Championship winners

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan have each won seven World Championship titles. George Wood/Getty Images

There have been 24 different world champions since the World Championship set up permanent home at the Crucible in 1977.

2025: Zhao Xintong 18-12 Mark Williams

2024: Kyren Wilson 18-14 Jak Jones

2023: Luca Brecel 18-15 Mark Selby

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-13 Judd Trump

2021: Mark Selby 18-15 Shaun Murphy

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Kyren Wilson

2019: Judd Trump 18-9 John Higgins

2018: Mark Williams 18-16 John Higgins

2017: Mark Selby 18-15 John Higgins

2016: Mark Selby 18-14 Ding Junhui

2015: Stuart Bingham 18-15 Shaun Murphy

2014: Mark Selby 18-14 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-12 Barry Hawkins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-11 Ali Carter

2011: John Higgins 18-15 Judd Trump

2010: Neil Robertson 18-13 Graeme Dott

2009: John Higgins 18-9 Shaun Murphy

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Ali Carter

2007: John Higgins 18-13 Mark Selby

2006: Graeme Dott 18-14 Peter Ebdon

2005: Shaun Murphy 18-16 Matthew Stevens

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-8 Graeme Dott

2003: Mark Williams 18-16 Ken Doherty

2002: Peter Ebdon 18-17 Stephen Hendry

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14 John Higgins

2000: Mark Williams 18-16 Matthew Stevens

1999: Stephen Hendry 18-11 Mark Williams

1998: John Higgins 18-12 Ken Doherty

1997: Ken Doherty 18-12 Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry 18-12 Peter Ebdon

1995: Stephen Hendry 18-9 Nigel Bond

1994: Stephen Hendry 18-17 Jimmy White

1993: Stephen Hendry 18-5 Jimmy White

1992: Stephen Hendry 18-14 Jimmy White

1991: John Parrott 18-11 Jimmy White

1990: Stephen Hendry 18-12 Jimmy White

1989: Steve Davis 18-3 John Parrott

1988: Steve Davis 18-11 Terry Griffiths

1987: Steve Davis 18-14 Joe Johnson

1986: Joe Johnson 18-12 Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor 18-17 Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis 18-16 Jimmy White

1983: Steve Davis 18-6 Cliff Thorburn

1982: Alex Higgins 18-15 Ray Reardon

1981: Steve Davis 18-12 Doug Mountjoy

1980: Cliff Thorburn 18-16 Alex Higgins

1979: Terry Griffiths 24-16 Dennis Taylor

1978: Ray Reardon 25-18 Perrie Mans

1977: John Spencer 25-21 Cliff Thorburn