World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams would 'run down the M4 naked' for fourth title

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Mark Williams delivered on his promise to attend his post-match news conference naked if he won the World Snooker Championship in 2018. Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Three-time World Snooker Championship winner Mark Williams has said he would "run down the M4 from London to Cardiff naked" if it meant he would capture a fourth title.

Williams, who lost to Zhao Xintong in last year's final, last tasted success at the Crucible in 2018 when he famously fulfilled a pre-tournament pledge by attending his post-match news conference wearing his birthday suit, save for a towel.

"If someone said, 'you could win the World Championship, but you'd have to run down the M4 from London to Cardiff naked,' I'd do it, wouldn't I? I'd do anything to get another one, but the years go by and you're less likely to win it," Williams told the BBC.

If he were to win his fourth world title in the tournament that starts on Saturday, Williams, 51, would surpass Ronnie O'Sullivan as the oldest to win the event.

Williams attempting to overcome physical and psychological issues

Mark Williams was beaten 18-12 by China's Zhao Xintong in last year's World Snooker Championship final. George Wood/Getty Images

In losing to Zhao last time out, Williams broke the record for the oldest ever finalist. He did so despite his deteriorating eyesight, an issue for which he is still awaiting corrective surgery.

"If it goes wrong, that's the end. That's the only thing stopping me. I spoke to [former player] Anthony Hamilton, who also had it done, and because of the glare of the TV lights, it ruined his career," Williams said.

"Eventually I'll get my eyes done but whether or not that's this year, next year, I don't know."

The Welshman said he is also struggling with the dreaded yips -- a sudden psycho-neuromuscular issue that stems from performance anxiety and leads to an unexplained loss of ability to execute specific skills.

"It's a bit concerning. I'm like a paranoid mess at the minute, because I'm just thinking, I'm not going to screw it back, and I'm snatching. And yeah, it's not great, but I need the practise to get out of it," Williams said.

"I'm not putting in enough work. I'm going to come in now and try and play most days until the World Championship just to try and get that timing back."

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However, Williams, who has been drawn to face Antoni Kowalski in the first round on Saturday, said he is not looking at packing away his cue any time soon.

"When I was 45 I said I'd like to see where I am in the rankings when I'm 50," Williams said.

"I'm not retiring, I made that decision years ago. Let's see where I am in the rankings at 55, that'll be interesting."