World Snooker Championship 2026: Mark Selby slams 'horrific' Crucible conditions after exit

Open Extended Reactions

Mark Selby has been knocked out of the World Snooker Championship. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Selby criticised the "horrific" state of the Crucible table after crashing out of the World Championship in a 13-11 defeat to China's Wu Yize.

Four-time champion Selby drew on his years of experience to push the 22-year-old rising star all the way but ultimately cut a frustrated figure as Wu held his nerve to book his place in the last eight.

Selby branded his own performance "pathetic" and added: "I felt like the conditions were the worst I've experienced here at the World Championship, for sure.

"It's not the reason I lost that match, but it's disappointing to come to a tournament that is the pinnacle of our sport and think the conditions are going to play really well and they're not.

"In my first game against Jak Jones I felt like the table was absolutely horrific. It was tough. I know they [the table-fitters] did the best job possible, but something needs to happen because it's so inconsistent from one tournament to the next."

- World Snooker Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money

- Ronnie O'Sullivan's bid for eighth title ended by John Higgins

It was plain to see that neither player was at their best, with Selby compiling a match-best 95 to keep himself in with a chance at 12-10, while the normally free-scoring Wu did not muster a half-century on Monday until the chiselled-out 53 that finally got him over the line.

A World Snooker Tour spokesperson said: "There are always challenges in providing the best possible conditions for players as there are many factors which affect this.

"Our dedicated team of table-fitters work tirelessly in delivering the best possible conditions and they are constantly monitoring the tables. We have systems in place where players can give feedback after every match."

Despite his often unorthodox shot choice -- highlighted by an outrageous plant off two cushions during Sunday's session -- Selby believes his opponent, who faces either Judd Trump or Hossein Vafaei next -- has a shot at lifting the Crucible crown.

"He's great for our game, he's great to watch and very, very attacking," Selby added. "Some of the balls he took on against me, I'm not sure they were the right shot, but they were going in. He's still young and loving the game.

"I think he's a world champion in the making. Who knows? It could be this year, but I do think he'll probably win it at some stage. I don't think he played great in that match but some of the standards he plays to when he gets on a bit of a run, he's hard to stop."