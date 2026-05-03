World Snooker Championship final LIVE: Latest updates as Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize battle for glory

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Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize are going head to head in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, and you can follow it all here with ESPN.

The two players are locked at 4-4 after the afternoon session in Sheffield, with another nine further in store on Sunday evening.

With the final being played as the best of 35 frames, a winner cannot be decided tonight -- but one player will emerge with the lead.

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22-year-old sensation Wu booked his place in the final after a stunning semifinal vs. Mark Allen on Saturday night -- surviving a match ball at 16-15 down, as Allen incredibly missed a black to take it.

Wu kept his nerve and sealed that frame and the last, to qualify 17-16. He had previously beat Hossein Vafaei, four-time world champion Mark Selby and Jak Jones on his way to the final.

Murphy, who won this tournament in 2005, also had to find his best snooker to get past John Higgins 17-15 in their semifinal -- having seen off reigning champion Zhao Xintong in the quarterfinal.

It's his fifth final overall, his last a 15-18 defeat to Selby in 2021.