O'Sullivan claims first World Seniors Snooker Championship with 10-4 win over Joe Perry

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Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan added a first World Seniors Snooker Championship title to his trophy haul with a convincing 10-4 victory over Joe Perry.

O'Sullivan never looked back after breaks of 110, 131 and 113 saw him go 3-1 up at the mid-session interval before an 81 put him three frames ahead at the Crucible.

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Perry won the next two frames but missed the chance to level things up after fluffing two simple pots as O'Sullivan took a 5-3 lead into the evening session.

The deficit was reduced on the resumption with the aid of a 51 break but it was the last frame Perry would win as O'Sullivan closed out victory in clinical style, which included a 129-clearance before his fifth century of the match provided a fitting end.