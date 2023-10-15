Open Extended Reactions

If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full-game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway: It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge.

If there's an advantage to be found now, I think it's in small markets. So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

QB interceptions

Justin Herbert over 0.5 interceptions (+104)

This bet has burned me a few times this year, but I'm coming to it. The reasoning remains similar: the Chargers are going to throw the ball quite a bit, and while Herbert has a knack for avoiding picks each one of those throws is a risk. This time, though, we have something else working for us: the Cowboys' defense.

See also: Kirk Cousins over 0.5 interceptions (+114)

Passing attempts

Kirk Cousins over 33.5 passing attempts (-115)

The Vikings have the second-highest designed pass rate in the league, at 72%, only behind the Chiefs. It's not just a game-situation thing: even if we only look at when the win probability is between 15-85%, they still rank third (69%) in the category. The Vikings are only light favorites in Chicago, so I think it's fair to guess -- even without Justin Jefferson -- that Cousins will just keep passing.

See also: Ryan Tannehill under 30.5 pass attempts (-132)

D/ST anytime touchdowns

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST anytime touchdown (+600 at DraftKings)

A beat-up Jets offensive line trying to protect Zach Wilson? Sounds like a recipe for disaster. The Eagles' defense is the beneficiary, and I make the fair price here for a defensive or special teams score +444. If I'm right, that's a nice little value.

See also:

D/ST Interceptions

Jessie Bates III to record an interception (+410 at BetRivers)

I've been working on a new defensive interceptions model and while it's definitely not a finished product, let's take it for a spin shall we? According to the model, no player is more likely to record an interception this week than Bates and is a value at this price (I'll be honest: a surprise to me, given the number). Three big factors: Bates has three picks already, Sam Howell has thrown six, and the Falcons play a man-heavy defense -- and man-heavy defenses tend to produce more picks.

Sacks

Arden Key over 0.25 sacks (+140 at DraftKings)

This line has tumbled from +185 earlier in the week, but I still see value even at +140. Key ranks 11th in pass rush win rate at edge this season (24%) and Lamar Jackson has a higher-than-average 8% sack rate. I actually make the over the favorite here, at -106.

Uchenna Nwosu over 0.25 sacks (+165 at DraftKings)

Joe Burrow's calf is on the mend, but that doesn't heal the Bengals' offensive line -- which ranks fourth-worst (46%) in pass block win rate this season. Plus, if he still has any lingering mobility issues that should help Seahawks pass rushers. I make the fair price here +132.

See also:

Tackles + assists

Camryn Bynum under 6.5 tackles + assists (-121)

I'm projecting Bynum at just 5.3 tackles + assists. A big reason why: he has a much higher tackle share on designed pass plays (as you'd expect). Chicago isn't as run-heavy as you might think, but the Bears still lean that way and that works in the favor of the under here.

Sam Hubbard over 3.5 tackles + assists (+133)

I have Hubbard all the way up at 4.3 tackles + assists this week. The Bengals are weaker against the run so I expect Seattle will put the ball in Kenneth Walker III's hands, and Hubbard plays a pretty decent amount (77% of snaps) for an edge rusher.

Results

Last week

Interceptions: 0-1 (-1 unit)

Pass attempts: 1-1 (-0.2 units)

D/ST touchdowns: 1-2 (+6.5 units)

Sacks: 3-9 (-6.5 units)

Tackles: 4-2 (+1.6 units)

Overall: 9-14 (+0.4 units)

2023 season

Interceptions: 4-9 (-4.6 units)

Pass attempts: 1-2 (-1.2 units)

D/ST touchdowns: 2-11 (+4.5 units)

Teasers: 2-2 (+0.4 units) Sacks: 26-25-1 (-2.5 units)

Tackles: 19-8 (+9.3 units)

Weekly specials: 0-3 (-3.0 units)

Game props: 0-2 (-2.0 units)

Overall: 54-62-1 (+0.8 units)