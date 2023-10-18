2023-24 NBA Awards Watch: Who are the early favorites for MVP and Rookie of the Year?

As we prepare for the NBA season to tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 24, let's take an early look at how the player award races look going into the season.
Note: All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.
Most Valuable Player
Leader
Nikola Jokic (+400)
In the hunt
Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500)
Luka Doncic (+550)
Longshots
Jayson Tatum (+800)
Joel Embiid (+1000)
Devin Booker (+1500)
LeBron James (+2500)
In the last three seasons, Jokic has been MVP, MVP, and runner-up MVP/Finals MVP. That last is a key to his MVP candidacy this season: last season, the buzz was that a player who'd never won a championship shouldn't win three straight MVP awards for historic reasons. But now that Jokic has his NBA championship and earned it with one of the more dominant runs in recent memory, he is once again very live to bring home another MVP. Particularly if he does in fact average a triple-double this season, after coming only 0.2 APG short of the feat last season.
Giannis has finished fourth, third and third in the MVP vote the last three seasons after winning the award each of the two seasons before. His candidacy has been negatively impacted by injuries and games missed, despite playing at a similar level on a per-game basis. The Bucks seem on the verge of a big season with Damian Lillard now in town and Khris Middleton having another year to return to full health, and if so Giannis would likely benefit in the MVP vote.
Tatum's MVP candidacy is also positively impacted by trades that improved the Celtics' personnel. With both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday now in the fold, and Tatum still improving at only 25 years old, the Celtics have a legitimate chance at the best record in the NBA. The "best player on the best team" narrative has long been a successful path to winning the MVP.
Doncic has put up MVP-caliber numbers for years now, so his candidacy will rest on whether he and Kyrie Irving can lead the Mavericks into legitimate contention. Embiid is the reigning MVP after having finished runner-up in each of the previous two seasons, and the key to his defense is whether the 76ers can straighten out their issues with James Harden and once again compete for the top of the Atlantic Division.
Booker's numbers actually improved last season when playing next to Kevin Durant, and if his move to point guard yields dominant scoring and assist numbers on a winning Suns team he would be in the mix. And LeBron always has his eye on his legacy. Last season was about setting the all-time NBA scoring record and leading the Lakers back to playoff contention. He accomplished both of those.
This season, LeBron knows that if he can lead the Lakers back to the championship and/or become the oldest MVP in NBA history it would be yet another huge historic achievement in a career full of them. At 25-1, there is some value there.
Rookie of the Year
Leader
Victor Wembanyama (-110)
In the hunt
Scoot Henderson (+275)
Chet Holmgren (+250)
Longer shot
Brandon Miller (+2000)
Amen Thompson (+2500)
Cam Whitmore (+2500)
Ausar Thompson (+2000)
Wembanyama is still the favorite to win the award, but his odds have decreased back to almost even money after he had more than 2-to-1 odds to win on NBA Draft night. Some of that dip was because of Wembanyama's poor debut in the Las Vegas Summer League, but he has since played well enough both in Vegas and the NBA preseason to suggest the first game was a fluke. Wembanyama should put up big numbers this season, and since he came in with so much hype that makes him a legitimate frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.
Henderson got the keys to the Trail Blazers with the Damian Lillard trade, and in the preseason he is giving a glimpse of the type of big volume numbers he is capable of this season. Holmgren has played extremely well in both the summer leagues and the preseason; indications are that his year away may have helped him mature physically and mentally and be ready for a big rookie season.
Miller struggled with his shot in the summer league, contributing to him being a longshot for ROY despite being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. But Miller has a path to potential starter minutes at some point in his rookie season with the off-court and injury concerns of Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward, and if he does become the impact player the Hornets envisioned he could work himself back into the RoY race.
Amen Thompson and Whitmore will both be battling for playing time in a relatively deep Rockets' perimeter rotation, but both have played well enough this offseason to have starter upside on the young Rockets. Thompson could get more run at the point guard with Kevin Porter Jr. no longer on the team, and Whitmore has posted strong preseason production after winning the MVP award at the Vegas Summer League.
Meanwhile, Pistons coach Monty Williams has said a starting spot is Ausar Thompson's to lose, and if he locks down that spot his defense, rebounding and opportunistic scoring could produce competitive numbers.
Defensive Player of the Year
Leader
Jaren Jackson Jr. (+500)
In the hunt
Evan Mobley (+750)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (+900)
Longer shots
Rudy Gobert (+1000)
Bam Adebayo (+1000)
Brook Lopez (+1500)
Jackson has led the NBA in blocked shots two straight seasons, culminating in the 2022-23 DPOY award. Still only 24 years old, Jackson should be in the mix to lead the league in blocks again and have a solid chance to defend his award.
Mobley and Jarrett Allen (+3000 to win) make up a potentially dominant defensive frontline for the Cavaliers. Mobley led the NBA in Defensive Real Plus Minus (DRPM) last season, and at only 22 years old should continue to improve as a player and defender each season.
Giannis and Lopez are another dominant defensive frontline where both halves are in the DPOY discussion. Lopez had the better DRPM score last season, but Giannis was the 2020 DPOY and should have more energy for defensive and rebounding effort this season with Lillard and Middleton there to take offensive pressure off him.
Gobert is the most interesting "longshot", a three-time DPOY winner that had a down season in his first campaign with the Timberwolves. If he bounces back to normal levels and the Timberwolves are in playoffs contention, Gobert could be right back in the hunt. Even in a down season, Gobert finished third in the NBA in DRPM last season. Adebayo was second in DRPM last season, and is the defensive anchor for a Heat squad that often leads with defense to remain competitive.
Sixth Man of the Year
Leader
Immanuel Quickley (+700)
In the hunt
Derrick White (+800)
Norman Powell (+1000)
Longer shot
Bobby Portis (+1200)
Chris Paul (+1600)
Josh Hart (+2200)
Quickley increased his scoring average to 14.9 PPG in his sixth man role last season, and in his fourth campaign could be one of the leading bench scorers in the NBA on a Knicks team with playoffs aspirations.
White and Portis both have similar cases to be made as contributing sixth men on teams with aspirations to lead the league in wins. Throw Cameron Payne (+10,000) into the mix for the same reason.
It is unclear whether Paul will start or come off the bench for the Warriors, but it's been stated that the Warriors brought him in to stabilize the second unit. If he does embrace the sixth man role and find success on a Warriors team that bounces back into contention, Paul would have a strong narrative argument for this award.
Most Improved Player
Leaders
Tyrese Maxey (+750)
In the hunt
Mikal Bridges (+800)
Cade Cunningham (+800)
Long shots
Jordan Poole (+1100)
Tyus Jones (+2000)
Jalen Green (+3500)
Onyeka Okongwu (+6000)
John Collins (+7500)
This award typically goes to players in new situations that allow them to increase their numbers, or young players that develop and make a leap to the next level. Maxey, Cunningham, Green and Okongwu all fit into that latter category.
Maxey appears poised to move into the second scoring slot for the 76ers, particularly if James Harden is moved. Cunningham and Green, the first and second picks of the 2021 NBA draft, are both entering "magical" season three when many young players find that next gear. And Okongwu has steadily taken more of the center share on the Hawks, easing up to almost an even split with Clint Capela last season. Okongwu averaged 15.4 points per 36 minutes, 11.2 RP36, 2.1 BP36 and 1.1 SP36 last season, indicating his numbers would be strong if he were to earn starter minutes.
Bridges was traded in the latter part of last season, and each of Poole, Jones and Collins were traded this offseason. Bridges broke out late in Brooklyn, averaging more than 26 PPG for the Nets after making his career as a 3-and-D wing in Phoenix. Poole (Stephen Curry) and Jones (Ja Morant) have both backed up MVP-caliber point guards the last two seasons, put up strong numbers themselves when given the chance to start, and now find themselves as the starting backcourt for the Wizards with the chance to show what they can do as full-time starters.
And Collins has been out of vogue for the Hawks in recent seasons, but gets a new chance to play a feature role for the Jazz this season... the exact same storyline that allowed Lauri Markkanen to win MIP for the Jazz last season.